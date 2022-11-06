Wells Adams Says 'Everyone Was Crying' During Wedding to Sarah Hyland: I Married 'My Perfect Person'

The Bachelor in Paradise bartender told PEOPLE Hyland "looked beautiful" while walking down the aisle, adding: "What was going through my mind was this can't be real, this can't be real life"

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 6, 2022 12:56 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Wells Adams is happily married to the love of his life, Sarah Hyland.

During the 2022 Bachelor in Paradise Red Carpet Tastemaker event on Saturday, the reality star spoke to PEOPLE about his recent nuptials to the Modern Family actress, which was held on Aug. 20 in an outdoor ceremony in Santa Barbara.

While watching Hyland, 31, walk down the aisle on their big day, the Bachelor in Paradise bartender shared that he got quite emotional.

"There's a picture on my Instagram with me crying and then Jesse Tyler Ferguson was officiating us, and he was crying," Adams, 38, said. "And my best man who's my brother was next to me. He was crying, so everyone was crying."

"She looked beautiful," he continued, adding: "What was going through my mind was this can't be real, this can't be real life. And just how blessed and lucky I am to get to marry my perfect person."

The August ceremony — which hosted around 200 guests, according to Adams — was also a Modern Family reunion of sorts, with Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Sofia Vergara, and Julie Bowen in addition to Ferguson all in attendance to celebrate Hyland.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for his favorite part of the wedding, Adams said it was the moment when he was able to "kiss her the second time."

"We walked halfway down the aisle and kissed again, and we did a church kiss the first time," he told PEOPLE. "And the second time was a real passionate one. And everyone's cheering. So I think that was it."

The preparation leading up to the special day was definitely a team effort from both the bride and the groom, with Adams noting he "was pretty involved, as much as a guy I guess can be involved."

"I was highly involved in the band and the food and the booze, which is important," he explained. "[I] had zero hand in the flowers, which Sarah did all by herself. And if you go look at the floral arrangements, should be blown away. And everyone was like I'm not sure if this color palette will work. And then it turned out to be amazing."

RELATED: Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Are Married!

Adams and Hyland first started dating in 2017, after Hyland had been quite public about her crush on Adams while he starred in JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette. They were engaged in 2019, and faced multiple wedding delays due to the pandemic before finally exchanging vows, two years after their original date.

After tying the knot, the newlyweds jetted off to the Maldives for their honeymoon last month, with the pair packing on the PDA and enjoying some tropical cocktails under the sun.

"Paradise on Love Island 🏝✨," Hyland wrote in the Instagram caption at the time alongside a series of photos from the couple's romantic getaway.

Related Articles
Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Celebrate 5-Year Dating Anniversary: 'Half a Decade Baby'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 18: Sarah Hyland visits SiriusXM Studio on July 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Jesse Tyler Ferguson attends Variety Hosts "The Business Of Broadway" at Second on October 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Sarah Hyland Shares Video of 'Modern Family' Costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson Officiating Her Wedding
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' honeymoon in the Maldives
See All the Photos From Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Stunning Honeymoon in Maldives: 'Paradise'
Bachelor in Paradise's Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt talking about their elopement at a courthouse last week
'BiP' 's Serena Pitt Says She Was 'Crying the Whole Time' at Intimate Courthouse Wedding to Joe Amabile
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams attend the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 07, 2021 in Santa Monica, California
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Are Married!
Vanessa Hudgens posts about being a bridesmaid in Sarah Hyland's wedding. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChxaQp6uj34/.
Vanessa Hudgens Praises 'Goddess' Sarah Hyland After Her Wedding to Wells Adams: 'Love You Forever'
*EXCLUSIVE* - Sarah Hyland shows off her massive diamond wedding ring as she sips on a Celsius energy drink while leaving a salon after a pampering session after returning from her honeymoon with her husband Wells Adams
Sarah Hyland Wears 'Wifey' Baseball Cap for Errands After Wedding to Wells Adams
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams attend the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 07, 2021 in Santa Monica, California
Sarah Hyland Posts Wedding Day Garter Photo and Wells Adams Jokes 'You Didn't Wear It for Long'
Jesse Tyler Ferguson; Justin Mikita; Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara Shares Pics from Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams's 'Fun Wedding Weekend'
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, sarah hyland, sofia vergara
Sofía Vergara Recalls 'Amazing' Reunion with 'Modern Family' Cast at Sarah Hyland's Wedding
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Kourtney Kardashian Says She Was a 'Hot Slob Kebab' During Vegas Wedding Ceremony with Travis Barker
sarah-hyland-ariel-winter.jpg
Sarah Hyland and 'Modern Family' Sibling Ariel Winter Bond on Wedding Day: 'Sisters For-Eves'
Actress Sarah Hyland wore #VeraWangHAUTE for her wedding to Wells Adams on August 20th, 2022
Sarah Hyland Wears 2 Romantic Vera Wang Wedding Dresses to Marry Wells Adams — All the Details
debby ryan, sarah hyland
Debby Ryan Celebrates Sarah Hyland's 'Sick, Thoughtful Wedding' as 'Modern' Bride Releases New Photos
Sarah Hyland Enjoys ‘Very Virgo Birthday Girls Trip’ Following Wedding to Wells Adams
Sarah Hyland Enjoys 'Very Virgo Birthday Girls' Trip' Following Wedding to Wells Adams
HERMOSA BEACH, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: (L-R) Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland attend FOX's Teen Choice Awards 2019 on August 11, 2019 in Hermosa Beach, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images for FOX)
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Famous Friends Shower the Newlyweds with Congratulations: 'And Now — Forever'