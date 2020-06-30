Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Have Put Wedding Plans 'on Hold': 'We Want to Be as Safe as Possible'

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are putting safety first.

The couple gave an update on their upcoming wedding during an appearance on Monday night's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, revealing that they have not yet resumed planning amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"No plans as of right now. We've put all planning on hold," Hyland, 29, told host Chris Harrison. "All of my family is mostly on the East Coast, so for them to fly out ... and just ages and of course with my health risks, we want to be as safe as possible."

Hyland, who suffers from kidney dysplasia and is immunocompromised, is at a higher risk for contracting the viral respiratory illness.

Despite their delayed wedding preparations, the Modern Family actress and Bachelor alumnus are still making sure to enjoy their engagement. They have been staying busy while self-isolating together, soaking in all the quality time together and taking on viral TikTok challenges.

“I just appreciate everything even more now. Even tiny things like sitting on the couch and eating chips," Hyland recently told PEOPLE. "Look, I love to do that all day long, but if you’re doing it with the person you’re going to spend the rest of your life with, it’s just 10 times better."

In May, she wished her "future husband" a happy 36th birthday with a sweet Instagram post, joking that the two should forgo a big wedding and get married at City Hall.

"Happy Birthday to my future husband 💕 2020 has not gone the way we thought it would but my love for you is at least one thing that will never change," the 29-year-old actress gushed alongside three loving photos of the couple, adding, "Maybe we'll get married at city hall and use this picture as our announcement."

Hyland continued, "Thank you for your laugh, your jokes, your sunshine. I’m so grateful to have spent another year around the sun with you. You’re a dream come true and my true north."