Wells Adams Says Sarah Hyland Will Be Using Pinterest and Vision Boards to Plan Their Wedding

It sounds like Sarah Hyland will soon be putting her Pinterest boards to good use!

The Modern Family star’s fiancé Wells Adams opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how wedding planning is going since the couple’s engagement last month, and the Bachelorette alum, 35, said that they’re taking their time to plan.

“I’ve said it before, everyone is so invested in the next thing,” the Bachelor in Paradise bartender told the outlet. “Like when we were dating, everyone was like, ‘When are you moving in?’ And when we moved in, everyone was like, ‘When are you going to get engaged?’ … It’s like, hold on, don’t forget that the destination isn’t what it’s about, the journey is what’s fun.”

Adams said that for now, he wants to focus on enjoying being engaged for awhile.

“We’re, like, a month into being engaged and I’ve never been engaged before and I assume I’m never going to be again, so I kind of want to just enjoy this little time,” he added.

Hyland, 28, recently echoed Adams’ comments, clapping back at a trolling Instagram user who asked how long she’d be “stretching this out,” referring to her engagement.

Hyland responded, “forever.”

Plus, there has to be time for Hyland’s vision to come to life.

“Also, Sarah is going to be, like, Pinterest boards and vision boards and a lot of Elmer’s glue is going to be involved. So, I think we’re just holding off on that,” Adams said in the ET interview.

The radio host also said that he definitely doesn’t want his wedding to be televised like some other Bachelor Nation alums.

“I think they know I would never do that,” he said.

Adams continued to dish on their engagement, revealing that while it didn’t go exactly as he initially planned, he’s happy with the end result.

“Nothing ever goes the way you want it to go. Like, a couple things happened that got screwed up, but you gotta kind of roll with the punches,” he said.

“There’s a lot of stuff that happened,” he explained. “One, I kept the ring in my drone case, and so if you watch that video of us getting engaged, that’s my drone shooting it. I got the drone purely for this, and my brother’s like, ‘Are you getting a photographer?’ I’m like, ‘I’ve got a drone,’ and he’s like, ‘Dude, no. This is a bad play. Get a photographer.'”

While the drone did capture some great shots of the proposal, Adams said that bringing the drone almost ruined the surprise.

“So, I had the ring in the drone case, and when you go to a different country and they see a drone, they have to inspect it. I was going through customs or whatever, they were looking through it, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, they’re going to open it up and Sarah will be next to me and is going to see the Lorraine Schwartz logo’d thing and then it’s going to be over.’ … So I think I like leveled with the guy. I said, ‘Hey man, can we do this in a different room.'”

Luckily, the secret wasn’t let out, and Hyland was happily shocked.

“They had talked about getting engaged before, but Sarah had absolutely no idea the proposal was coming,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She was shocked!”