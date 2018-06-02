Wells Adams Gushes Over Relationship With Sarah Hyland: It's 'Weirdly Normal'

Wells Adams can’t stop gushing about girlfriend Sarah Hyland.

The former Bachelorette star revealed how the two managed their relationship in the public eye during his appearance on PeopleTV‘s Chatter on Friday.

“It’s been really weirdly normal,” Adams said of how the two kept their relationship private. “That question gets asked a lot because you expect the answer to be like it’s crazy because it’s in the spotlight but for whatever reason, it’s been really nice and normal and wonderful.”

The two sparked romance rumors in October after they were spotted dressed up for Halloween together. A source told PEOPLE at the time, “They’ve been friends for a while and now they’ve been hanging out and spending more time together. They’re flirty.”

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland Rachel Murray/Getty

Adams revealed more about their romance on Chatter, admitting they first made contact on social media when he “slid” into her DM’s, explaining they struck a conversation when he referenced Harry Potter while on The Bachelorette.

The two recently celebrated Adams’ 34th birthday in early May with Hyland sharing a sweet message to her boyfriend on Instagram in which they cuddled in bed.

The Modern Family actress shared the photo she said was taken shortly after the couple said “I love you” for the first time.

“This picture was taken three days after three words were exchanged. My smile has only grown, my heart has only deepened, and my world has only gotten better ever since,” she wrote.

Hyland, 27, called herself the “luckiest woman in the world” thanks to Adams.

“You are the most phenomenal man I have ever met and I am the luckiest woman in the world to have you by my side,” she continued. “Thank you for calling me baby even when I’m acting crazy. Happy Birthday Llama!”

Hyland recently opened up to PEOPLE about how she and Adams, who lives in Nashville, make things work long-distance.

“I think the longest we’ve gone without seeing each other is like two to three weeks because five days is already too much for us,” she said. “So we always try to make sure to see each other.”

“I don’t think it’s hard if the love is there,” she continued.

