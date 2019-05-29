Wells Adams Reveals the 'Good Reason' Why His Parents Haven't Met Sarah Hyland's Yet

Wells Adams’ parents and Sarah Hyland’s are being kept at distance, at least for the time being.

On the podcast Your Favorite Thing, Adams, 35, explained that the reason he and Hyland, 28, have yet to arrange an introduction for their parents is because of their political differences and the fear of what may happen during the two families’ first interaction.

“My parents haven’t met Sarah‘s parents and for good reason,” Adams explained on the podcast. “They both fall on opposite sides of the political spectrum, and I’m just sure someone’s going to get into a fight about something.”

The couple, who moved in together last year after they started dating in November 2017, are not yet engaged, but the former Bachelorette contestant added that their eventual wedding day will likely mark the first time — and only time — their parents come face to face.

“They are going to hang out one time, and it’s going to be at the wedding, and the directive is no one is allowed to talk about politics,” Adams, who is from Texas, explained.

Hyland, meanwhile, hails from Manhattan, and as Wells revealed, comes from a liberal family.

“It will be liberal actors and my dad and my family who are a bunch of conservatives,” Adams said. “My dad’s a doctor, my brother-in-law is from oil money in Texas. It’s going to be so weird.”

While their families might have some issues connecting, Adams and Hyland have remained a solid couple, and the Modern Family actress has found support in her man throughout various health issues, which includes kidney transplant surgeries she underwent in 2012 and then again in 2017, after the first one failed.

“I lean on my boyfriend,” Hyland told PEOPLE in April.

The pair initially met just three days before she had her second transplant surgery in 2017.

“It definitely set a tone of: this is my life. If you can handle the fire, great. If you can’t, goodbye,” the actress added while opening up about her self-care journey.

Adams texted her before the surgery, and then the pair FaceTimed throughout Hyland’s recovery in the hospital.

“We kind of did a trial by fire,” she went to say about the start of their relationship.

“Our very first date was the night before the Emmy party [in September 2017],” added Hyland. “I just threw him in a room of really big people, and he handled it like a champ. Then another trial by fire, like, ‘Hey, I just had a lifesaving surgery, will you fly to L.A. and come over and hang out at my house and make me tacos? Thanks.’”