The couple originally had plans to wed in August 2020, but have postponed their nuptials indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland Will 'Hit Reset' on Wedding Plans: '2022 Has Got to Be Our Year'

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland are staying positive about their COVID-postponed wedding plans.

The Bachelor Nation star, 37, and Modern Family alum, 30, were originally set to get married in August 2020, but since the ongoing pandemic has disrupted things, Adams said the two are trying to "hit reset" on their plans.

"We were supposed to get married obviously last year, that didn't happen. We were supposed to get married this year, that didn't happen," he told PEOPLE at the Bachelor in Paradise premiere event. "So now we are hoping next year, or we're gonna go to Vegas, or the courthouse, I don't know — well, we're not going to do those last two things, but I don't know. 2022 has got to be our year, right?!"

He continued, "We're going to do it all over again, we're going to go on a nice vacation to where we got engaged, we're going to re-plan the entire engagement party again, we're going to re-plan our bachelor and bachelorette parties, we're going to kind of like, start a new one doing the wedding stuff."

Adams added that he feels bad that Hyland in particular has missed out on some of the fun that comes with wedding planning because of the pandemic.

"She got robbed of all that kind of fun stuff that you get to do as a new bride, so I think we're going to try to hit reset and do it all again," he said.

Hyland and Adams got engaged in the summer of 2019, after going public with their relationship in 2017. Even though they may not have said "I do" last year, the couple did find a special way to celebrate what would have been their wedding day.

"We were going to get married 8/20/20 and it's not happening anymore, but what can you do?" Hyland said during a 2020 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Instead, they dressed in all-white outfits and visited a vineyard together.

"It was my first time out of my house in quarantine, and we went to a winery and we went with all of our friends — all of us got tested — our family, our best man, maid of honor," Hyland said. "I brought a white dress and a veil I got on Etsy and my bridesmaids got a real wedding bouquet and surprised me and we took fake wedding pictures for fun."

The actress previously told PEOPLE that she and Adams "definitely want to get married one day and have the wedding of our dreams and have everybody that we love there."

"But we postponed wedding planning because we want to be able to focus on what's important right now," she added. "There is a lot going on in the world right now and that's what we should be focused on."