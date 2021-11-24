Wells Adams Shares Loving Birthday Tribute for 'Beautiful Bride-to-Be' Sarah Hyland

Wells Adams is wishing fiancée Sarah Hyland a happy birthday.

The Modern Family actress turned 31 on Wednesday, and her beau marked the occasion with a sweet Instagram tribute.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful bride-to-be," Adams, 37, captioned several pictures he took of Hyland. "So often I'm in awe of your natural elegance that I have to capture it. Here are some of my favorite portraits that I've taken of you, my love."

"These are all pictures from epic adventures, and I just have to say…get ready for another one 😏," he continued, appearing to reference their upcoming nuptials. "I love you plus one anything you say. Happy birthday, baby!"

"F--- I love you so muchhhh 😍😍😍" Hyland commented on the post. "I also love that you used the word portraits. VERY bridgerton 😂 I LOVE YOU BABY."

The duo, who got engaged in July 2019, have been forced to delay their wedding multiple times because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In August, Adams gave an update on where things stand, telling PEOPLE that he and Hyland are aiming to tie the knot next year.

"We were supposed to get married obviously last year, that didn't happen. We were supposed to get married this year, that didn't happen," the Bachelor in Paradise bartender said at the time. "So now we are hoping next year, or we're gonna go to Vegas, or the courthouse, I don't know — well, we're not going to do those last two things, but I don't know. 2022 has got to be our year, right?!"

He continued, "We're going to do it all over again, we're going to go on a nice vacation to where we got engaged, we're going to re-plan the entire engagement party again, we're going to re-plan our bachelor and bachelorette parties, we're going to kind of like, start a new one doing the wedding stuff."

Adams added that Hyland "got robbed of all that kind of fun stuff that you get to do as a new bride, so I think we're going to try to hit reset and do it all again."

In October, the couple celebrated 4 years together and Hyland shared a trio of photos to Instagram in honor of the anniversary.

"Four years of love, travel, laughter, and trust," she wrote alongside the photos, which included several selfies of the pair lounging in the sun with a Truly. "You're my world and beyond."