Wells Adams Wishes Fiancée Sarah Hyland a Happy 29th Birthday: 'Thank You for Being So Perfect'

Happy birthday, Sarah Hyland!

The Modern Family star turned 29 on Sunday and her fiancé Wells Adams had many kind words to share in his Instagram tribute that featured a photo of the happy couple kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

“Happy birthday to my bride to be,” the Bachelor in Paradise star, 35, wrote. “Thank you for being so smart. Thank you for being so funny. Thank you for being so beautiful. Thank you for being so perfect and thank you for always lighting up my Eiffel Tower😏 Love, The luckiest guy in the world.”

Hyland commented, “I’m the lucky one! you make my louvre happy.”

To honor her big day, Hyland shared an Instagram photo of herself wearing a wig for an acting role while drinking out of a Starbucks cup. “Today is the first day of my last year in my third decade of life… I’m just as confused as you are…,” she captioned the photo.

In October, the couple celebrated their engagement with a party three months after Adams popped the question while the pair vacationed in Fiji.

Stylist Brad Goreski shared several sweet posts from the bash, including some clips that showed the actress addressing the couple’s guests while wearing a gorgeous strapless white gown.

“You are all obviously here today because you have such a special place in our heart and we all love you very much,” she said, while cozying up to Adams, who looked dapper in a white button-down shirt and a pair of light-colored pants.

Turning the microphone over to her fiancé, Adams jokingly added, “Well we paid for all of this so drink up, I guess. Thanks for coming guys.”

Image zoom Wells and Sarah Brad Goreski/Instagram

The couple’s engagement party came just over a week after Hyland and Adams celebrated their two-year anniversary.

“Two years ago I asked when you were going to ask me to be your girlfriend,” she wrote on Instagram alongside two black-and-white photos of the couple kissing. “This summer you asked me to be your wife. If two years feels like a lifetime then I can’t wait to spend my eternity with you.”

“You’re the calm to my storm. The sun to my moon. The Chandler to my Monica,” she continued. “I can’t wait to marry you @wellsadams. Happy two years baby #ToPlutoAndBack.”

Adams posted a photo of the two from their engagement this summer, writing, “I knew I was gonna marry her the 1st night I met her. But I guess how anniversary’s work, it’s when you decide to become boyfriend/girlfriend.”

“Whatever, I lost that battle,” he continued. “You’re my person and I can’t wait to drop this day as our anniversary and make a new one with all our friends watching, while they judge our wedding and eat and drink for free…buncha deadbeats. Happy anniversary @sarahhyland, I love you more. +1 anything you say.”

Image zoom Wells and Sarah Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images

While the couple hasn’t made any big announcements about their wedding just yet, the actress previously told PEOPLE that she began planning the second Adams slipped the ring on her finger.

“Where we were staying [in Fiji] didn’t have a lot of Wi-Fi, so later that night I started having a panic attack like, ‘I need Pinterest to look at wedding stuff!’ ” Hyland told PEOPLE. “Wells was like, ‘I thought you wanted a long engagement!’ I was like, ‘I do, I just need to look at wedding stuff. I don’t know who I’ve turned into!’”

The bride-to-be also asked her longtime pal Vanessa Hudgens to be one of her bridesmaids, sending over a sweet gift box sent to Hudgens’ home.