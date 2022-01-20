"We'll see. Who knows what’s going to happen," said Wells Adams, who has already postponed his wedding with Sarah Hyland several times

Wells Adams on Possibly Eloping with Sarah Hyland in Vegas: 'Not Sure If We Can Wait Another Year'

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland are eagerly awaiting the day they become husband and wife.

In an interview with ET Canada, the Bachelor in Paradise bartender, 37, was asked whether he was planning to tie the knot with Hyland, 31, sometime this year.

"I hope so! Third time's a charm," Adams said. "Listen, we've postponed it two years in a row. If something else crazy happens this year, then we're just going to go to Vegas with powder blue suits and knock it out."

"I'm not sure if we can wait another year," he added. "We'll see. Who knows what's going to happen."

Adams proposed to the Modern Family alum in summer 2019 after almost two years of dating. The couple originally had plans to wed in August 2020 but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused them to delay their wedding multiple times.

In August, Adams told PEOPLE that he and Hyland were "hoping" to get married in 2022 — but he also teased that they were "gonna go to Vegas or the courthouse" to wed if another setback occurred.

"I don't know — well, we're not going to do those last two things, but I don't know. 2022 has got to be our year, right?" he said. "We're going to do it all over again, we're going to go on a nice vacation to where we got engaged, we're going to re-plan the entire engagement party again, we're going to re-plan our bachelor and bachelorette parties, we're going to kind of like, start a new one doing the wedding stuff."

The pair recently celebrated their four-year anniversary together in October. At the time, Hyland noted in her heartfelt Instagram tribute that she "CAN NOT WAIT" for the day that they finally tie the knot.

"But for now… posing with canned seltzers is more than enough," she wrote. "I'm so grateful to be able to call you my life partner and best friend. I love you +1 anything you say @wellsadams I am the luckiest."

The following month, Adams called Hyland his "beautiful bride-to-be" in a birthday tribute for the Geek Charming actress.