Wells Adams has gotten a paradise promotion!

The Bachelorette contestant-turned-Bachelor in Paradise bartender is set to have an expanded role next season, ABC confirms to PEOPLE.

As first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Adams, 37, will become the "master of ceremonies" over the rose eliminations and will guest host one of the episodes in the upcoming season 7.

Adams' fiancée, actress Sarah Hyland, celebrated the radio host's new role on her Instagram Story, writing, "I'm so excited I can finally say that @wellsadams is the MASTER OF CEREMONIES!!!!!"

In another sweet slide, the Modern Family star, 30, said that she is "so immensely proud" of Adams.

"I love you to Pluto and back @wellsadams," she wrote, sharing a photo of the couple on a beach.

Adams first appeared on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette, and later was cast in BiP's third season. He then joined BiP as the bartender in season 4.

On his own Instagram, Adams also shared the news of his expanded position.

"Starts practicing 'This is the final drink of the..sorry, this is the final rose of the evening.' See ya on the beach!" Adams wrote in the caption of an Instagram post Friday.

BiP alum Dean Unglert commented on Wells' post, writing, "yes daddy, expand that role," while Hyland commented, "F--- YESSSSSSSSSSSS."