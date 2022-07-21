Wells Adams Celebrates Fiancée Sarah Hyland's Love Island Hosting Gig: 'She Looks Fine!'

"Killing the walk and talk," Wells Adams said of his fiancée Sarah Hyland during her hosting debut on Love Island Tuesday

HERMOSA BEACH, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: (L-R) Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland attend FOX's Teen Choice Awards 2019 on August 11, 2019 in Hermosa Beach, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images for FOX)

Wells Adams is a proud husband-to-be!

On Tuesday, the radio host posted clips of himself on his Instagram Story celebrating his fiancée Sarah Hyland's new gig as host of Love Island on Peacock.

"Check it out… damn, she looks fine!" Adams, 38, said while filming Hyland's monologue during her debut on the show.

In the second clip, Adams sweetly gushed over Hyland's presenting skills, writing, "Killing the walk and talk."

Hyland, 31, announced on Instagram in June that she's joining Love Island USA as host for season 4, taking over the duties of actress and comedian Arielle Vandenberg after Vandenberg led the show in its first three seasons.

On Wednesday, the Modern Family actress opened up to PEOPLE about her upcoming nuptials to Adams and what she's most looking forward to when it comes to married life.

"We are practical," Hyland said. "We own a house together. We have our dogs together, and we've been celebrating this journey of life supporting one another for almost five years now. So I don't think a lot is going to change."

The Bachelor in Paradise alum proposed to Hyland in summer 2019 after almost two years of dating. The couple originally planned to wed in August 2020 but delayed the nuptials multiple times due to COVID-19 concerns amid the pandemic.

While the couple hasn't disclosed when the big day might be, there have been hints that it's right around the corner.

In June, Hyland had the "bridal shower of my dreams." She also traveled to Punta Mita, Mexico, on the weekend of July 9 for a bachelorette party with close pals, including Vanessa Hudgens.

"I have the best friends in the entire world, the most amazing humans who love to dance and sing and love each other," Hyland shared. "We were being silly and just feeling free."

As for the stress of wedding planning, Hyland insisted she's taking it "one step at a time" and doesn't "really have a lot of time to think about it" while taking on her new hosting gig.

But she said she's looking forward to the next chapter: "I'm really excited to be able to — on paper, officially— start our family."

Regarding where she is mentally and emotionally, Hyland told PEOPLE she's feeling "great."