Wells Adams Shares His Top 2 Picks for Next Bachelor: 'I'm Rooting for Joe the Grocer!'

Justice for Grocery Store Joe!

Bachelor in Paradise‘s resident bartender Wells Adams stopped by the PeopleTV Chatter studio this week to dish on who he thinks should hand out the roses as The Bachelor‘s next leading man.

Adams said he thinks it’s between recent Bachelorette runner-up Blake Hortsmann or Joe Amabile, lovingly nicknamed after his job as a produce buyer in Chicago.

“I’m rooting for Joe the Grocer!” he said. “He’s the best.”

Wells Adams (left) and Joe Amabile Craig Sjodin/ ABC (2)

Amabile famously joined Bachelor in Paradise after a Bachelor Nation uprising on Twitter called for his return to the franchise after Becca Kufrin sent him home on night one of The Bachelorette.

And Adams certainly understands his appeal.

“Tall, dark, grocer,” he joked.

Before heading to Paradise, Amabile, 31, told PEOPLE he was excited at the opportunity to find true love.

“I had a good time,” he said. “There wasn’t really anyone I was looking to meet. I just went into it.”

Joe Amabile Craig Sjodin/ABC

Amabile said he doesn’t necessarily have a type, but is prepared to settle down with the right person: “I’m just looking to find someone — I’m ready.”

As far as the massive attention he’s received since making his Bachelor Nation debut (hello, Joe the Grocer merchandise!), Amabile is charmingly humble.

“It was a better reaction than I thought,” he said of the sudden fame. “I was preparing everybody, like, ‘This is going to be really embarrassing.’ And it went pretty well!”