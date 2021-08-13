Wells Adams Says Bachelor in Paradise Viewers Are 'Going to Love' David Spade's Hosting

Wells Adams has nothing but good things to say about Bachelor in Paradise season 7 host David Spade.

Spade, 57, is set to be one of the guest hosts on the upcoming season of the summer spinoff, which is set to premiere Monday on ABC. Adams, 37, who has been the bartender on the series in past years, gushed over the comedian's performance at the BiP premiere event on Thursday.

"I think what Bachelor Nation knows of David Spade is that he takes the piss out of the show, which I do that too," he told PEOPLE. "I remember I was like, 'I'm gonna tell you what's going to be hard is, you can't make fun of them when they're in front of you.'"

"And so I think it was tough for him in the beginning but then I think that he really became close to a lot of people, which is what always happens to us when we do the show," Adams continued. "He did such a good job. He's so quick-witted, always had a good joke."

bachelor in paradise WELLS ADAMS, DAVID SPADE | Credit: Craig Sjodin/abc

He said fans are "really going to like having him" as a host, but teased that the beach setting may not have been the most ideal for Spade.

"I think there were too many crabs for David, but I know that there are too many crabs for anyone!" Adams said. "It's a lot! The beach kind. And so it was just a lot for him at the beginning but I think everyone's going to love seeing David Spade on TV."

Spade has been outspoken about his appreciation for the ABC franchise in the past. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in March, the comedian was asked to choose between The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

"I like it all. I just make fun of whatever's in front of me," the Grown Ups actor joked at the time.

David Spade Bachelor in Paradise Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Spade and fellow guest hosts Lance Bass, Tituss Burgess and Lil Jon will be helming Bachelor in Paradise in place of previous longtime host Chris Harrison, who exited the franchise earlier this year amid controversy.

In addition to his bartending duties, Adams is also going to serve as the master of ceremonies for the rose eliminations and will step in to guest host an episode.