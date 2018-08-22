Wells Adams Talks Bachelor in Paradise Drama, Reveals One Final Couple 'Shocked' Him

When it comes to Bachelor in Paradise, no one knows the ins and outs of the drama better than resident bartender Wells Adams.

The Bachelorette alum stopped by PeopleTV‘s Chatter to dish on this season of the ABC reality show, starting with his thoughts on the one and only Jordan Kimball.

“That’s just how he is,” he said, insisting that the walking Zoolander parody/model isn’t playing it up for the cameras.

“Here’s the weird thing: I think a lot of people think he’s a bad guy and hated — he’s loved by everybody there,” Adams clarified. “It comes across as like, the chicken [David Ravitz] hates him, or Colton [Underwood] hates him, but he’s such a wackadoo that everyone thinks he’s hilarious. He’s phenomenal.”

Adams, 34, also said he can usually predict certain romances right off the bat since some cast members get in touch before the season goes into production.

“There’s a little bit of people talking before the show starts and so you know, going in … they don’t show everything, but someone will come up to the bar and be like, ‘You know, I met so and so and they seemed really nice,’ ” he said. “So you’re like, well, if they show up, this is going to be an easy thing.”

But don’t expect those flings to last.

“The thing about the show is that the relationships that work are the ones that were not preordained before the show started,” said Wells. “They’re the ones that they fight it [out], because it’s like a normal relationship.”

And while he can’t reveal too many details about the finale, Adams did admit that one final couple took him by surprise.

“There’s a romance that is very real that doesn’t go the way that I think it’s going to go,” he said. “I was shocked when the show ended.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.