Wells Adams wasn’t going to tie the knot with fiancée Sarah Hyland without the blessing from a very special person in her life — her TV mom!

Julie Bowen, who stars in Modern Family alongside Hyland, 29, was recently asked by a fan in an Instagram video for The Skimm if she had met the Bachelor in Paradise star.

“Wells asked me my permission to marry her,” Bowen, 49, revealed.

Adams, 35, and Hyland started dating in 2017. That November, Bowen said she hadn’t met Adams yet, but she told Entertainment Tonight she “thought he was cute.”

“She just showed me pictures and the original sort of flirty texts that were very sweet,” Bowen revealed. “And there was nothing naked about them so … I’m a little old fashioned and I liked that. I was like, ‘Ooh I like this.’ Because sometimes these days when somebody shows you their phone you’re like, ‘Ahhh!’ … This was just normal and cute, and I liked it.”

Adams popped the question to Hyland in July 2019 while the pair vacationed in Fiji. Three months later, the couple celebrated their engagement with a party.

Stylist Brad Goreski shared several sweet posts from the bash, including some clips that showed the actress addressing the couple’s guests while wearing a gorgeous strapless white gown.

“You are all obviously here today because you have such a special place in our heart and we all love you very much,” she said, while cozying up to Adams, who looked dapper in a white button-down shirt and a pair of light-colored pants.

Turning the microphone over to her fiancé, Adams jokingly added, “Well, we paid for all of this so drink up, I guess. Thanks for coming guys.”

Although the pair hasn’t made any big announcements about their wedding just yet, the actress previously told PEOPLE that she began planning the second Adams slipped the ring on her finger.

“Where we were staying [in Fiji] didn’t have a lot of Wi-Fi, so later that night I started having a panic attack like, ‘I need Pinterest to look at wedding stuff!’ ” Hyland told PEOPLE. “Wells was like, ‘I thought you wanted a long engagement!’ I was like, ‘I do, I just need to look at wedding stuff. I don’t know who I’ve turned into!’ ”