Wells Adams Reveals His Biggest Concern About Moving in with Girlfriend Sarah Hyland

Wells Adams says his biggest fear about moving in with Sarah Hyland was the potential fights in their house.

However, the Bachelor In Paradise star tells PEOPLE it wasn’t disagreements between himself and his love he was worried about, it was the potential fights dogs.

“The big concern was I have a big dog and she has two dogs and how that was going to work out,” the reality bartender, 34, said on Tuesday’s episode of PeopleTV’s Chatter .

“The first day was phenomenal and the second day they were fighting,” Adams said in reference to his dog Carl and Hyland’s dogs Barkley and Boo.

While tensions were initially high, Adams later revealed they’re all in a good place now. “Everything’s kind of settled down.”

Aside from blending their furry family, living together, he said, “is great, totally fine and normal.”

The Bachelorette alum revealed it helps that Hyland, 27, thinks she is always showering her with romantic gestures.

“There are some things that I think she perceives as romantic that I just like to do — I like to cook,” Adams said.

“She came home late last night and I had made dinner — albacore and this Caprese thing.”

While it seems Adams is the perfect roommate, there are some things that bother the Modern Family star.

“She would say I have a stupid car and it takes up way too much of the garage and my dog’s annoying because he howls too much,” Adams explained.

Last week, Hyland shared an Instagram of herself cuddling with Adams’ dog, so it appears they’re getting along just fine.

“Living pillows are my favorite,” Hyland wrote.

Adams and Hyland officially moved in together earlier this month. It was a pretty big deal for the lovebirds considering Adams drove all the way from Nashville, Tennessee.

On the special day, Adams and Hyland were spotted kissing in front of a U-Haul truck outside of Hyland’s Los Angeles home.

