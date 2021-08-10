Olivia Plath shared the "truth" behind why she occasionally does not wear her wedding ring, saying it has "nothing to do with commitment levels" with husband Ethan Plath

Welcome to Plathville's Olivia Wants a Wedding 'Redo,' Explains Why She Doesn't Wear Ring Often

Olivia Plath is clearing up misconceptions about her marriage.

The Welcome to Plathville star, 23, answered fan questions on her Instagram Story Monday, including the "most common question" she gets: "Are you and Ethan still married? I never see your wedding ring." Olivia replied, "Yes, we are still married."

"People comment on the fact that I don't always wear my wedding ring and make so many assumptions. Sometimes I wear my ring, sometimes I don't for two reasons," she said, listing the instances: "a) forgetfulness. I take it off when I sleep, when I shower, when I cook, when I hike/adventure, etc and often forget to put it back on."

"And b) I often don't wear my ring when I travel solo and am afraid of damage theft or being forgetful and leaving it at a hotel," said Olivia. "hence, why it's often off in travel/wedding/adventure photos."

The reality star concluded on the matter, "You can come @ me but that's the truth and it has nothing to do with commitment levels."

When someone else asked whether the couple had plans to welcome kids in the near future, Olivia said, "Nope, no baby plans anytime soon. We both just stepped out of a parental role with our younger siblings and are eager to have some time to ourselves."

Olivia also addressed her and Ethan's strained relationship with his parents Kim and Barry Plath and how they "cut contact" with them after the drama that played out on the show.

"The only toxic thing was having to continue a relationship we didn't want with my in-laws for the sake of the show," wrote Olivia about continuing to be on Welcome to Plathville despite the toll she said it can take on her. "So we decided to do what was best for us and cut contact. Now we are so much happier, and continue to make choices that reflect cutting out drama and choosing peace."

"I hope that makes sense! It was never the show, only some of the people that remained in our life because of it. Once we removed that source of trauma, it's been a fun experience!" she added.

Olivia also shaded her own wedding ceremony after a follower asked why she didn't like her nuptials. (They'll celebrate their three-year wedding anniversary this October.)

"I just wanted the opportunity to have my dream day, not my [mother-in-law's] dream day, and wear what I wanted, invite who I wanted, eat what I wanted, have the music I wanted, etc. You know, like any bride would," said Olivia. "It's okay, we are going to have a redo one day."

In December, Olivia told PEOPLE that she and Ethan were "still on a no-contact basis with his parents" as the conservative family remained fractured and divided.

During one season 2 episode, the Plath parents expressed sadness over the situation.

"I look at Ethan and I do feel really hurt that I'm his adversary," Barry, who was Ethan's best man, said in a confessional. "And that just really is so bizarre and hurtful."

Kim added at the time: "I'm baffled, to be honest. I know there's things that they don't like about us, but I mean, it's crazy to me how it's gotten to this point. I think it'll take a miracle to bring the two sides together."