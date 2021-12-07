Welcome to Plathville's Lydia and Isaac Plath Create Their Own Instagram Accounts

Welcome to Plathville stars Lydia and Isaac Plath are officially on Instagram!

Lydia, 17, and Isaac, 15, both launched their own respective accounts on Monday. For Lydia's debut post, she teased the music she's been working on.

"Just in the past few months, God has given me a few songs and now I have the opportunity to share them with others," she captioned a photo of her performing on stage. "I love music and can't wait to share it with you all!"

Isaac, for his part, showed off his personal hobbies in his throughout his page.

In his profile's bio, the teen mentioned his "love" for flying. Isaac noted he's a "pilot in training" who is "defying the laws of gravity" and "soaring through the air."

"I'm learning to use Instagram and didn't mean to post this," he captioned a photo of a sports vehicle. "But it's cool, so I'll leave it right here."

Lydia and Isaac's 19-year-old sister, Moriah Plath, promoted her younger siblings' new accounts on her Instagram Story.

"Just helped @plathisaac (my little brother) set up his Instagram," Moriah wrote. "Y'all, give this pilot a follow."

She also said of Lydia, "If you want some sunshine in your life, you can give her a follow!"

Welcome to Plathville follows the extremely conservative Plath family from rural Georgia. In hopes of instilling their traditional values and beliefs, parents Kim and Barry Plath have chosen to limit their children's exposure to modern technology.

"We have limited technology," Kim previously said on the series. "We have limited computers. They don't play any video games. They never have."