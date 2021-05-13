Welcome to Plathville's Ethan Plath Calls Wife Olivia a 'Beautiful Woman' in Sweet Comment

Ethan and Olivia Plath wed in 2018 and have been open about the ups and downs in their marriage on TLC's Welcome to Plathville

Ethan Plath is gushing over wife Olivia.

The Welcome to Plathville star commented a supportive message on Olivia's most recent Instagram post of a video documenting her post-shower beauty routine.

"I swear every girl has done this at least once after a warm, relaxing shower," Olivia, 23, captioned her video, before letting fans know that she plans on keeping her current red hair after dying it recently. "And NO, I don't think I'll be going back to blonde anytime soon, thank you. I fall more in love with my copper hair every day."

"A truly beautiful woman ❤️" Ethan, 22, commented.

Last month, Olivia opened up about some of the harder aspects of her marriage to Ethan while participating in an Instagram Story Q&A.

"We are working through a lot right now," Olivia wrote alongside a selfie of the duo after a fan asked whether "everything [is] ok" between the couple.

"But hopefully it will all make us wiser and stronger in the end," she added.

Olivia has been married to Ethan since October 2018. When they celebrated their first year of marriage in 2019, she hinted at the hardships they've faced in their relationship so far.

"It's been quite a year," Olivia previously wrote on Instagram. "It hasn't always been easy and we've shouldered our way through some crappy storms, but what matters is that I love you more now than I did then."

The TLC stars' estranged relationship with Ethan's parents is explored on Welcome to Plathville. In a November 2020 episode, Ethan revealed that they have a "no contact" rule with his folks since they "needed space as a couple."

Olivia also spoke to PEOPLE last December about going to therapy after recognizing she "was not in a healthy place" and "needed to work through things" from her childhood. The reality star additionally noted that she doesn't want to start a family with Ethan until they both process their respective pasts.