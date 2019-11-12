Welcome to Plathville: Olivia Reveals Tensions with Mother-in-Law over Their 'Different Values'

What happens when you marry into an ultra-conservative family? Just ask Olivia Plath.

TLC’s new six-part series Welcome to Plathville follows Kim and Barry Plath, who raised their children — Ethan, 21, Micah, 18, Moriah, 17, Lydia, 15, Isaac, 13, Amber, 10, Cassia, 8, and Mercy, 6 — on a 55-acre farm in a rural part of south Georgia and have largely abstained from technology in the 21st century world.

The show also follows Ethan’s wife Olivia, 21, and her relationship with the Plath parents. Olivia, a destination wedding photographer originally from Virginia, was also brought up in a fairly conservative home — but nothing like the Plath household. And in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode, she opens up about tensions with her mother-in-law as she heads to the family farm to pick up Moriah for a trip to San Francisco.

“Moriah is so excited. And I’m really excited to go back because I love San Fransisco,” Olivia says. “But when I approached Kim about it she was very hesitant, because they don’t trust me and they don’t trust Moriah. They know I have different values and different priorities than them.”

“I have felt very negative about Kim,” she admits. “Because even when Ethan and I were dating, I was criticized for what kind of toothpaste I used, or what I ate, or what I wore, or what I did. I feel like I was constantly critiqued. Literally every time I get in my car to go over there, my stomach is in knots.”

And while Kim acknowledges her strained relationship with her daughter-in-law, she seems to have a different perspective.

“There’s been tension with Olivia and I for a long time because she thinks I’m too controlling,” she explains. “There were things, when they were engaged, that I know she thinks that I disapproved of, but I really didn’t. And the thing is, she never asked me. She never talked to me about it. I’ve just kind of accepted that as par for the course.”

“I’m hoping that letting Moriah go on this trip, that Olivia will see that I’m not this mean person that wants to make her life miserable,” she adds.

Meanwhile, no one is looking forward to the getaway more than Moriah herself.

“This California trip will be a ton of firsts for me,” she says. “First time flying, first time going across the country. First time going this far without my parents. This is all new and different and I’m really excited!”

Welcome to Plathville airs Tuesdays (10 p.m. ET) on TLC.