Entertainment TV 'Welcome to Plathville' Star Kim Plath Arrested for DUI and Property Damage in Florida PEOPLE confirms that Kim Plath was "arrested on an outstanding warrant from another agency"

Photo: TLC Kim Plath has been arrested. The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office in Crawfordville, Florida, confirmed to PEOPLE that Plath, 50, was taken into police custody on Thursday. "She was arrested on an outstanding warrant from another agency," the department said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "She turned herself into our agency. She turned herself into the sheriff's office in the lobby today for arrest." Wakulla County Sheriff's Office said Plath's warrant was for drunk driving, but "no other details of [the] case or where [the] original agency was for arrest are available" at this time. TLC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Wakulla County Jail Welcome to Plathville's Barry Plath Is 'Really Lonely' as He and Kim Navigate 'Weird' Split The US Sun was the first to report the news of the arrest. According to the news outlet, the arrest charges also included property damage and personal injury. Plath's brush with the law comes nearly four months after she announced her separation from husband Barry Plath. The longtime couple had been together for 24 years. "After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage," they said in a joint statement shared with PEOPLE. Welcome to Plathville's Moriah Plath Knew Parents Barry and Kim Were 'Struggling' Before Split "While this was not an easy decision, we know it's the best choice for both of us," they continued. "We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children." TLc The former pair's marital woes became a storyline on the most recent season of their family's TLC series Welcome to Plathville, which follows the Georgia-based bunch navigating today's modern world with their conservative and traditional values. "I can't help but feel a little betrayed," Barry said in a recent episode from the show's fourth season. "One thing I thought wouldn't ever be shaken was us. Now it's totally shaken up. It's just really sad. It's a tragedy." Welcome to Plathville concluded its fourth season in August.