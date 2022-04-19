Season 4 of Welcome to Plathville premieres on May 17 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC

Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Supertease Hints at Trouble for Olivia and Ethan, Moriah and Max

More than one couple's relationship appears to be in a rocky place in Welcome to Plathville's upcoming fourth season.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at the TLC series returning in May, Olivia and Ethan Plath as well as Moriah Plath and Max Kallschmidt are experiencing relationship troubles. But one couple's issues result in the demise of their loving bond.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ethan, 23, tells Olivia: "There's going to be certain times where I'm going to go do stuff by myself, and that's that."

Upon hearing Ethan's declaration, Olivia, also 23, responds: "It's like you're trying to get rid of me."

"I don't know what he's doing," Olivia continues in a confessional. "He like has this little double life."

Welcome to Plathville Credit: TLC

At one point, the supertease shows a glimpse of Ethan smiling while out with a blonde-haired woman. Yet, things between the pair worsen when Olivia questions Ethan's failure to contact her about an unknown issue.

"Is there a reason you did not call me on the phone and tell me any of this?" asks Olivia, which leads Ethan to storm off without answering her.

Moriah, on the other hand, is adjusting to life in Florida.

The 19-year-old musician initially moved there to be with Max, who is from the area. But it's soon hinted that the pair likely broke up. (Max later confirmed the pair's split on YouTube in February.)

Moriah initially says Tampa has been "really good" for her. When questioned about whether Max is still joining her down there, she was at a loss for words.

"Moriah's the only person that knows exactly what happened," Ethan says in a confessional.

Welcome to Plathville Credit: TLC

Later, while in conversation with one of Moriah's siblings, Max admits that he "f----- up."

Amid all the family drama, family matriarch Kim Plath suggests to her husband, Barry Plath, that they reach out to Olivia and Ethan. But Olivia still has her own issues with the Plath bunch, saying she feels "chained" to her husband Ethan's family.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"I will always be coming back here," says Ethan. "I'm not never going to come back to Cairo."

Welcome to Plathville premiered on TLC in 2019. The popular series follows the ultra-conservative Plath family, as they navigate the modern world with their non-conventional approach.