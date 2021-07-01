Season 3 of Welcome to Plathville premieres Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC

Welcome to Plathville: Ethan Tells Wife Olivia He's 'So Done with All This' amid Drama with Parents

Welcome to Plathville is returning for season 3 — and "there's a million things to catch up on" with the Plath family.

On Aug. 24, the hit TLC series will premiere its third season, and in a PEOPLE exclusive supertease, fans get an inside look at what's in store for parents Kim and Barry Plath and their children including budding relationships, growing careers and more family drama.

After watching the family splinter into three households on season 2, "this season, the older kids are still on their own journey to self-discovery but while some Plaths want to make amends with their parents and continue to see their siblings, that's not the case for everyone," TLC explains in a release. "Tensions continue to rise, marriages are tested and new love is blossoming in this all new season."

Among the blossoming romances is Moriah Plath and her boyfriend Max, who exchange "I love yous" in the footage.

"When I see Max and Moriah together, they're always like, right on each other, hugging and kissing," matriarch Kim, 48, says in a confessional. "But who knows what the future holds."

Max, though, is very intentional about his future with Moriah, 18. "I really like your sister and so I'm going to get her a ring," he tells Moriah's sister, Lydia Plath.

Lydia, too, is also starting to make time for someone special in her life. Showing Barry, 53, their daughter's text exchanges, Kim says, "Lydia said she wasn't going to be texting that boy. This is all texts from yesterday. I counted, it was 168."

Meanwhile, Micah Plath is continuing to pursue modeling — but he needs to make some changes before he can succeed in taking "it to the next level."

During a meeting at his modeling agency, Micah, 20, is told that he has to be more responsive when it comes to answering messages: "One thing I do want to talk to you about today, there's been a little bit of lack of response in text messages, emails, those kinds of things. Modeling is your job, and so we need you to take those emails a lot more seriously."

As for oldest son Ethan Plath and his wife Olivia, they are still not on speaking terms with Kim and Barry.

"Ethan and Olivia, their heart is still heels dug in against us and I don't see any give," Kim tells cameras.

"I kind of feel like a bridge between my parents and Ethan and Olivia," says Lydia, 17. "I just hope I don't collapse."

But when Moriah has a music show, it appears a confrontation may take place when Ethan notices his mom is also in attendance.

"My mom's such a sneaky lady," Ethan, 23, says to cameras.

"Would you two be willing to talk to them?" Olivia, 23, asks Ethan and Micah at the show while standing beside Moriah.

The brothers are then seen walking over to Kim's SVU, where Ethan waits outside the driver's door.

"I'm just so done with all this," Ethan quietly says while sitting beside Olivia in a confessional.

In fall 2019, viewers met Kim and Barry, who chose to raise their nine children on a 55-acre farm in a rural part of south Georgia and have largely abstained from technology in the 21st century world — all with the goal of instilling their traditional values and beliefs.

The couple are also parents to Isaac, 15, Amber, 12, Cassia, 11, and Mercy, 8. There's also daughter Hosanna, 21, a violinist who tours full-time with her pianist husband Timothy Nobel. They were married in the spring of 2019 and live in Ohio.

And for audiences wanting even more Plath content? "In the digital series Plathville: Steamy Nights in Cairo, premiering on discovery+ and TLCgo, follow the couples and singles of Welcome to Plathville as they discuss their favorite love music, keepsakes, and even how they prep for a date," the network says in a release.