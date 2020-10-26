Welcome to Plathville Season 2 Trailer Sees Plath Family Divided as They Split Into 3 Households

"I think it'll take a miracle to bring the sides together," mom Kim Plath says

Big changes — and big drama — are in store for the Plath family on season 2 of TLC's Welcome to Plathville.

In a supertease for the upcoming season exclusively debuted by PEOPLE, Kim and Barry Plath reveal that they've moved out of their idyllic farm into a house closer to town, and that the clan has actually split up into three different households.

The couple raised their nine children in a rural part of south Georgia, choosing largely to abstain from technology in the 21st century world — all with the goal of instilling their traditional values and beliefs in their kids.

They are parents to Ethan, 22, Micah, 19, Moriah, 18, Lydia, 16, Isaac, 14, Amber, 11, Cassia, 9, and Mercy, 7. There's also daughter Hosanna, 21, a violinist who tours full-time with her pianist husband Timothy Nobel.

In the supertease, it becomes clear that a lot has changed since season 1. For starters, Ethan and his wife Olivia have moved out into their own place, as have teens Micah and Moriah, who are enjoying their newfound freedom.

"What's your favorite thing about living here and not living with our parents anymore?" Micah, who is pursuing a career in modeling, asks his sister in the clip. "It's that I can do whatever I want, whenever I want," Moriah replies. "I hate rules."

Later, Moriah reveals that she's working two jobs as a fitness instructor and a mechanic — and is dating her first boyfriend. "When I'm at my parents house it feels like a cage that I worked so hard to get out of," she says.

Micah notes that when he visits the family home, he's not allowed to see his younger siblings without supervision because of his "lifestyle." When the two sit down with their parents, they ask why they didn't prepare their children for the real world.

"Can you forgive us for our shortcomings?" dad Barry asks. "It depends on what your version of forgiveness is," Moriah replies.

As for Ethan and Olivia, they've taken an even bigger step back from the family, going so far as to ask Kim and Barry not to contact them. At one point in the clip, Ethan shares his disappointment with how close the new Plath home is to their own.

"It's like, .3 miles from my house. I was just like, really? The more we tried to make space, the closer they tried to come," Ethan says of his parents. "Right now there's no contact between my parents and me and Olivia, and any of my siblings."

Still, Kim expresses some hope that the family drama will blow over. "We're hoping that this year will be a time of healing," she says. "I think it'll take a miracle to bring the sides together."

At the end of the teaser, Lydia, now the eldest child in the Plath home, says it's "so hard" to see the family split up.

"Father, just help Ethan and Olivia," the 16-year-old says, getting down on her knees to pray.