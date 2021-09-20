Welcome to Plathville Sneak Peek: Olivia Says She Wants to 'Take Some Space' from Husband Ethan

Ethan and Olivia Plath are navigating a rough patch in their marriage.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of Welcome to Plathville, the young couple, who will celebrate three years of marriage next month, discuss the prospect of separating in an emotional interview with producers.

"I want to take some space because I think until he figures out what he wants I'm not really able to have a relationship with him," says Olivia, 23.

When asked how that makes him feel, Ethan, 22, replies, "I can't make sense of it, it doesn't make sense."

"I feel like I have worked so hard to give you a good life, to give us a good life at 22, and it wasn't good enough," he adds.

Welcome to Plathville: Ethan and Olivia Credit: TLC

Olivia goes on to cite a "growing divide" between the couple. "I've lived with you for over two years and I wasn't what you wanted then, what you wanted then was this house and that job and those cars and this lifestyle," she says.

She continues, "There's a growing divide between us because he holds on to everything here and the more I distance myself from everything here and the more I realize that he wants to keep it the harder it is to reconcile in my mind."

"Have you ever thought about the fact that that might be because that's the only thing I have left?" Ethan asks.

"I have thought about that," she responds. "But it's really hard for me to want so much with my life and realize that I will probably not get to have that if we're together, and it's really hard for me to reconcile like, I love you and do I want this relationship or do I want this for my life? Because I feel like it's an either/or and it's really hard to know what to do."

Olivia Plath and Ethan Plath2 Ethan and Olivia Plath | Credit: Olivia Plath/ instagram

"I don't think that it's an either/or, I think that there has to be compromise on both sides and maybe I'm just in the middle of it and I can't see clearly, but I feel like I have compromised a lot," Ethan says. "And you don't see that and so this just feels like yet another compromise where I have to change to suit you."

"You don't have to change," Olivia tells Ethan.

"Yeah well, listen, when I say that, it's understood that for this to work, I have to change," he says.

The TLC stars opened up to PEOPLE last month about going to couple's therapy, with Olivia admitting that they "went through a really bad rut" while filming the current season.

"We hit a really low point ... when I was driving back from my trip," she said. "We just were not able to communicate well at all. And sometimes you have to kind of hit the bottom before you realize, 'This is not working, and we need to do better.'"

"We're definitely doing better," Ethan later added. "We've been doing well."

"We have found ourselves a good counselor, we've been going to that counselor. We've been spending a lot of intentional time, whether it's in person or on the phone," he continued. "And that's really been a good thing."