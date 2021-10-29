Welcome to Plathville's two-hour season 3 finale airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC

Welcome to Plathville: Olivia Tells Ethan She Wants 'Closure' with His Parents Before Moving

Olivia Plath is ready to put her issues with her husband Ethan Plath's estranged parents, Kim and Barry, behind her.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Welcome to Plathville's season 3 two-hour finale, Olivia and Ethan are preparing to move from their home in Cairo, Georgia, where Ethan's estranged parents, Kim and Barry Plath, live close by. Before leaving, Olivia tells Ethan the final task on her checklist is to seek "closure" from his parents.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I want to make a stop at your parents," she says. "I don't know what words I'm going to say. I don't want a discussion, I don't want an argument, I don't want to, like, debate anything."

"I want closure. I want to leave knowing that I've made things right from my end," she adds.

But Ethan is admittedly hesitant about Olivia's idea out of fear that things could easily go wrong. "I don't like it," he says. "... It seems like any time something like that happens, it blows up."

But Olivia is adamant, saying this is something she needs to do for herself to move forward.

Welcome to Plathville Credit: TLC

"I know that I need to be the one to walk up there, stop my knees from shaking, say what I need to say to them. Like, I need to overcome that fear," she says. "So I know I need to do that alone, but I wouldn't mind having you wait for me by the car or something. But only if you want to."

Ethan replies, "If you want me there, I'll be there."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On the season 2 finale, viewers watched as Ethan established a no-contact rule with his parents and said goodbye to his youngest siblings who still lived at home. In the time since the contentious episode was filmed, Ethan and Olivia have continued to maintain distance from Kim and Barry.

Welcome to Plathville Credit: TLC

In a confessional, Ethan further addresses his reservations about seeing his parents.

"I know you're going over there with good intentions. I'm good to leave things as they are," he tells Olivia while speaking to the cameras. "But if you have to do it, then, you know — if it's the right thing to do, then do it."

Ethan then warns Olivia: "Just watch your back."

Welcome to Plathville gives an inside look at the lives of the Plath family, a conservative bunch living in rural Georgia. While largely abstaining from technology amid today's digital age, Kim and Barry are instilling the Plath children with their traditional values and beliefs.