Welcome to Plathville's Olivia Plath Reveals She's 'Working Through a Lot' with Husband Ethan

Olivia Path opened up about her marriage while participating in an Instagram Story Q&A

Welcome to Plathville's Olivia Plath is not sugarcoating the hard aspects of her marriage to Ethan Plath.

While participating in an Instagram Story Q&A on Sunday, Olivia responded to a fan who asked whether "everything [is] ok" between the couple.

"We are working through a lot right now," Olivia, 22, wrote alongside a selfie of the duo. "But hopefully it will all make us wiser and stronger in the end 🤍."

In a separate Q&A response, Olivia thanked an Instagram user who noted that seeing her "thriving is so beautiful to watch" and said they're "rooting" for her.

"That's so kind of you, thank you 🥺," she wrote. "I have a lot on my plate right now and sometimes it's emotionally overwhelming."

Olivia continued: "But even if everything in life isn't ideal, I'm the most content I've ever been as I learn to accept and make the best of hard situations."

Olivia has been married to Ethan, also 22, since October 2018. When they celebrated their first year of marriage in 2019, she hinted at the hardships they've faced in their relationship so far.

"It's been quite a year," Olivia previously wrote via Instagram. "It hasn't always been easy and we've shouldered our way through some crappy storms, but what matters is that I love you more now than I did then."

The TLC stars' estranged relationship with Ethan's parents is explored on Welcome to Plathville. In a November 2020 episode, Ethan revealed that they have a "no contact" rule with his folks since they "needed space as a couple."

Olivia, for her part, spoke to PEOPLE last December about going to therapy after recognizing she "was not in a healthy place" and "needed to work through things" from her childhood. The reality star additionally noted that she doesn't want to start a family with Ethan until they both process their respective pasts.