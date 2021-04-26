The Welcome to Plathville star said on her 23rd birthday that she "cried three times today as I read kind words and wishes from friends and realized (yet again lol) how dang lucky I am"

Olivia Plath Believes 'This Year Will Be One of Change and Healing' as She Turns 23

Olivia Plath is ready to embrace all that her next year of life has in store.

The Welcome to Plathville star turned 23 on Sunday and celebrated her special day with a touching and reflective Instagram post.

"23 ☀️ I've already cried three times today as I read kind words and wishes from friends and realized (yet again lol) how dang lucky I am," Olivia wrote alongside photos of herself posing outside in a blue dress and red heels.

"I've seen a lot of foreshadowing that leads me to believe that this year will be one of change, growth, and healing, And I'm ready to lean into that 😌," said Olivia. "Here's to this new year around the sun and all the ways that it will enrich my life. Thank you for all of the kind and beautiful messages today! I'm surrounded by amazing people and I'm really, really lucky 😍🤍."

Olivia received birthday wishes in the comments section of her post from many of her followers, including sister-in-law Moriah, who wrote, "Happy birthday Olivia!💗."

Moriah also shared a birthday tribute to Olivia on her Instagram Story. "Happy birthday @oliviamarieplath I love you sis," she wrote alongside two photos of the pair. Plath re-posted the tribute on her own Instagram Story and wrote, "aww I love you sis. So glad you're in my life."

Olivia is married to Moriah's brother, Ethan Plath, 22. The couple's estranged relationship with Ethan's parents, Kim and Barry Plath, is explored on Welcome to Plathville, which concluded its second season in November.

As seen on the show, the conservative Plath family has been at odds and split into three households — Ethan and Olivia, Micah and Moriah, and Kim and Barry with their youngest children — though they only all live blocks apart.

The turbulent family drama has also caused issues between Olivia and Ethan, who have been open about their marital struggles over the past year and a half.

This month, she told fans that she and Ethan "are working through a lot right now," adding, "But hopefully it will all make us wiser and stronger in the end."

Olivia Plath and Ethan Plath Olivia and Ethan Plath | Credit: olivia plath/ instagram

Speaking to PEOPLE last December, Olivia revealed she's been going to therapy after recognizing she "was not in a healthy place" and "needed to work through things" from her childhood. The reality star additionally noted that she doesn't want to start a family with Ethan until they both process their respective pasts.