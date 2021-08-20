"Part of me was like, a little hurt by that," Olivia Plath explains in a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek

Moriah Plath is introducing her boyfriend Max to two very important people in her life.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of Welcome to Plathville, Moriah's eldest brother Ethan Plath and his wife Olivia finally meet Max for the first time.

"Moriah seems to be very happy with Max and that's a good thing," Ethan, 22, says in a confessional.

During the group's dinner together, Ethan and Olivia — who are working through struggles in their marriage — are also reminded of what their relationship once was and could be again.

"I think that there's a stage for every relationship where it's like that first excitement. And by all means, I would encourage them to enjoy it — kind of as a reminder that that would be something for Olivia and I to try to work towards," the oldest Plath siblings adds.

Seeing the loving interaction between Moriah and Max, who are not shy about showing affection in front of the Plath family, takes Olivia back to when she and Ethan were newlyweds.

"Being around Max and Moriah, and they're like all lovey-dovey and comfortable, it's a little bit weird for me just 'cause it reminds me a little bit more of when Ethan and I were first married," says Olivia, "and it was really sweet and fun."

During the meal, Max shares that he didn't think Ethan and Olivia wanted to meet him after a few previously-attempted get-togethers didn't happen — which Olivia seemingly confirms.

Olivia, 23, admits, "I struggled for a while with it, to be completely honest, because I know that you have a relationship with my in-laws and they welcome you in their home and like, they don't welcome me. And part of me was like, a little hurt by that. And that was kind of silly, like a silly hurt on my part that I just needed to get over. And then the other part of it was we've gone no-contact with them and I was just scared of like, being friends with someone that was in contact with them."

As fans will recall from the season 2 finale, Ethan and Olivia chose to have no contact with his parents, Kim and Barry Plath — a decision that meant they are also unable to see his youngest siblings who still live at home.

(Last season, viewers saw the Georgia-based Plath family splinter into three households: Kim, 48, and Barry, 53, with their youngest children: Lydia, 17, Isaac, 15, Amber, 12, Cassia, 11, and Mercy, 8; Moriah, 18, and Micah, 20; and Ethan and Olivia. There's also daughter Hosanna, 21, a violinist who tours full-time with her pianist husband Timothy Nobel.)

But maintaining distance from her in-laws, with whom she and Ethan have a strained relationship, is something that Olivia wants to continue.

"It just made me really scared of like, 'What if I can't actually have a boundary? What if they're gonna come back in my life in some way?' So I took a big step back and I was like, 'I gotta figure this out 'cause I'm drowning. Like, I just didn't know how to put boundaries down," explains Olivia, who credits therapy for being helpful.

She then tells Max, "I'm really sorry you felt that way."

Hearing Olivia explain her perspective is something Moriah is understanding of.

"It's understandable. If Olivia isn't accepted into the family and Max is, that would probably be a reason that I would also be like, 'Wait a second,'" Moriah says in a confessional about her sister-in-law, who she notes "is in a difficult situation."