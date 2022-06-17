"He said we were in a funk, and like, we were not. He had given me a promise ring... we were building our future together," Moriah Plath said of Max Kallschmidt

Welcome to Plathville: Moriah Slams Max for Allegedly Telling 'Many Lies' in Video About Their Split

Moriah Plath is finally ready to open up about what really happened between her and her ex-boyfriend, Max Kallschmidt.

In an exclusive sneak peek clip of Tuesday's episode of Welcome to Plathville, Moriah breaks down in tears as she details the truth behind her breakup. The young couple had been together for more than a year when they split towards the end of 2021.

"Max released a video on the internet just talking about our breakup," she says. "I haven't been ready to talk about it with other people and he knows that. But he did it any way. I saw it on social media and it was just a 'What the f---' moment. I feel extremely let down."

Earlier this season, Moriah, 19, confirmed that she and Max, 21, had broken up after he confessed to making "a mistake."

Max later sat down with Moriah's brother, Nathan, and revealed that he had kissed another girl. However, in his social media video — which has since been taken down — Max admitted that things between him and the mystery woman went a little further than he had initially led on.

Speaking to her older brother Ethan and his wife Olivia in the clip, Moriah further explained her thoughts on Max's video.

"I used to feel like I had to protect him in a way, like protect his name," she says. "I don't give a f--- how that looks anymore."

"If we went back and counted how many lies were told in that video, it'd be about every other word," she continues. "He said we were in a funk, and like, we were not. He had given me a promise ring. He was going to move in, he was excited about that, we were building our future together."

"If we were in a funk, then he should've told me that that's how he felt because it's really hard to watch him say that and just be like, 'Are you trying to put this on me? Like, we were already in a funk so that's why I cheated on her,'" she adds. "He's not even willing to say, 'I cheated on her.'"

During a confessional, Moriah further elaborated on their break up.

"The first thing I want to make clear is that, he did cheat," she says. "I'm not going to tell the details. There's no reason for me to embarrass him like that, but I didn't just leave him for no reason."

"The second thing I want to clear up — and this is the most important to me — is he brought my family into this unnecessarily," she continues. "He put some of the blame on me, some of the blame on them. He didn't take full responsibility for his actions. That's not okay."

Without getting into too much detail, Olivia gave Ethan a rundown of what Max said.

"Basically his video was like, 'I wasn't comfortable with Ethan and Olivia," she explains. "'I was being pressured to move in with everyone and Moriah and I's relationship was not in the best place anyways, so this one week, that was a really long, hard work week, I had a little incident.'"

"When you have long work weeks, it's totally okay to cheat on your partner because it's a long work week," Moriah sarcastically adds.

"This boils my blood," says Ethan.