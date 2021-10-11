In an exclusive clip from this week's episode, Moriah Plath has to tell her parents, Kim and Barry, that they're not invited to her concert because Olivia is in the band

Welcome to Plathville: Moriah Plath Gets Emotional as She Tells Kim and Barry About Her Concert

Moriah Plath is officially caught between a rock and a hard place.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of TLC's Welcome to Plathville, Moriah is faced with finally telling her parents, Kim and Barry Plath, about her upcoming concert in Tallahassee — and that they are not invited.

Throughout the season thus far, the walls between Moriah, 19, and her parents, Kim especially, have been coming down, and a warming between them all has taken their place. But when Moriah asked her sister-in-law Olivia Plath, 23, who no longer speaks to Kim or Barry, to be in the band, Olivia agreed as long as the parental Plaths would not be in attendance when they performed.

The news became more and more difficult for Moriah to break, but the time has finally come.

"So I have a concert coming up, or a small gig. It's not even big enough to call it a concert — it's just a little gig," Moriah begins during a visit with her parents and siblings. "It's like an outdoor bar-slash-restaurant-type place and there's a little stage. I'm really excited and nervous but I don't know if you know but Olivia's part of the band."

Moriah Plath talks to her parents on 'Welcome to Plathville' Credit: TLC

After a pause, she continues: "I don't really know how to like, put it..." She turns to her younger sister and says, "Lydia, help me! How do I say this?"

But Lydia, 17, offers nothing but silence.

"In a perfect world, I'd want everybody to be there," Moriah says before Barry offers, "We could just pop down [to Tallahassee]."

"I feel like in this situation, I don't know what to do and I don't want to stir any conflict whatsoever. That's the last thing I want," Moriah says, clearly tearing up. "So, given the circumstances, you guys can't come to my concert. Maybe in the future I can do a solo concert where you guys can make it."

"Barry and I were quiet," Kim says in an interview about Moriah's announcement. "We were just at this place where it was really bittersweet because, on the one hand, we're happy for her. And on the other hand, we can't go because Olivia doesn't want us there. I feel like it's selfish to not want me there for Moriah. What's best for Moriah? Is it best for Moriah that family shows up and cheers her on and supports her?"

Moriah Plath talks to her parents on 'Welcome to Plathville' Credit: TLC

Eventually, Moriah suggests Lydia attend the concert and film it for their parents. But Lydia is on the fence about that idea.

"I would love to go but feel kind of bad asking if I can go to a concert that you can't," she says, looking at her mom.

"I feel like if you took the children and you went, that would be horrible for me," Kim tells Lydia. "I feel like it's almost like our family getting divided all over again."

"I didn't put much thought into today, and I honestly didn't understand how difficult it would actually end up being," Moriah admits in an interview.

Of course, as the previews for this season of Welcome to Plathville have already shown, it looks like the parents are going to show up for the concert anyhow.