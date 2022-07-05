After saying it's been like "Walking through hell" dealing with her break-up from Max Kallschmidt, Moriah Plath tells PEOPLE why she's still not ready to date

Welcome to Plathville's Moriah Plath Says Dating Would 'Be a Bad Idea' After Her Split from Max

After a nasty break-up with ex-boyfriend Max Kallschmidt, Welcome to Plathville's Moriah Plath is happily single — and has no plans of changing her relationship status anytime soon!

"If I dated right now, the universe would show me again that's a bad idea," Moriah tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I think I need to take a hint and just listen and be like, 'Okay, yeah, I'm not supposed to date right now.' I really need to just work on myself and I want to be happy alone."

The 19-year-old began dating her 21-year-old ex in 2020 on season 2 of the hit TLC reality show. The former couple even had plans to move from their hometown of Cairo, Ga., to Tampa, Fla., along with Moriah's brother Ethan and sister-in-law Olivia. Max went as far as letting Moriah know his plans for the future and giving her a promise ring, making the split even harder.

Max also developed friendships with several other members of Moriah's large family. On last week's episode, she had to have a difficult conversation with her sister Lydia and ask her to stop seeing him.

"This whole break-up for me was walking through hell," Moriah shares. "It was really, really, really painful and hard, and I never thought it would happen to me. I thought that I would find love once and it would last forever. I would just be happy and it would all work out and I just believed that when someone loves someone so much, that they're just— I don't know.

"I don't want to go into too much detail, but I will say, looking back, everything happened for a reason," Moriah concludes.

Now, the aspiring singer is taking the lessons she's learned from her past with her and putting her needs first before looking for her Prince Charming.

"I want to be stable and happy on my own and independent and never, ever, ever be in a place where I depend on a man for my happiness, because that is never a good thing," Moriah says. "So as of now, honestly, until the right one comes along at the right time and I just fall for him, then I will just be single."

Although Moriah understands dating can be fun for a lot of women her age, it's not in the cards for her anytime soon.

"I get it if somebody wants to just get out and date so that they maybe can forget the person, or feel like they're going to one day find someone again," Moriah explains. "Or just people will date for a million reasons, but for where I'm at right now and what I need in my life, that's not what I'm deciding to do."

For now, Moriah is taking her past experiences with her and pouring them into the current love of her life: her music.

"I am still writing a lot of music," Moriah shares with excitement. "I have so many written songs that I want to share with everybody and I was planning on recording a full album by the end of this year. I've put that on hold until I find a really good place to produce it because I've been doing it by myself and with people that only sort of know what they're doing has been really hard and very stressful. I want music to be a very fun thing for me to do and share and all of that."