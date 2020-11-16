"Modeling has really helped me become who I am and pushed to become someone better," says Micah Plath. "It's not a rebellion against my parents — it's coming to terms with myself and feeling what I want to do"

Sparks are flying and clothes are coming off as Micah Plath spreads his wings in the modeling industry.

On Tuesday's upcoming episode of Welcome to Plathville, the 19-year-old son of Kim and Barry Plath is stripping down for a sexy photo shoot with his friend Helena, who has invited him to Tallahassee, Florida, to model alongside her.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek, courtesy of TLC, Micah — who has moved out of his conservative parents' home and is now living with his younger sister Moriah in their own place — says he's feeling "super excited" about the opportunity. "Shooting with different photographers, different models so you broaden your horizon with every photo shoot you do," he explains.

During the shoot, Helena suggests that they "change it up and just take some pictures on the bed. It'll be like, we can play with the pillows, pillow talk."

But Micah needs some clarification before proceeding. "What's pillow talk?" he asks.

Explaining what the phrase means, Helena tells him, "After you have intercourse with someone, and you talk after, it's like called pillow talk."

"I had never heard that before," says Micah.

Joking, Micah says in a confessional: "I guess it's like when one person gets frustrated because like they have the wrong pillowcases on or the sheets are wrong or the bed's messy. Yeah, I'm joking, don't use that."

Initially, Micah thought it was "talking during sex, I think that's what was in my mind," he adds. "But then she told me it was after sex, and I was like that makes a little more sense. Because then it's just pillow talk."

Though Micah confidently poses in the bedroom photo shoot and clearly has no issue with sporting only his underwear, he used to be "very self-conscious" of his looks.

"You know, when I was 13 or 14, I was in the ugly duckling stage. I've always been very self-conscious of like my looks, shy around girls, just a shy little kid. And then I started to grow out of that," he recalls.

Says Micah: "It's kind of funny to see what I'm doing now. Just tearing down some walls that you're taught to have there that you realize aren't necessary."

After taking steamy shots in the bed, the photographer asks "who wants to get wet?" — and Micah doesn't hesitate to say "I do!" before hopping in the shower for some snaps.

And while Micah and Helena were only posing for the photos, there is some real chemistry going on behind the scenes.

"I'm very proud of him for taking control and being as confident as he was. It was actually very attractive, I was like, 'Okay Micah.' There's definitely chemistry there," Helena tells cameras. "I mean, it's hard to deny it. I'm sure you guys see it, and I feel it. I know Micah feels it," she says as she covers her face with her hands.

While posing for the shower scene, Helena captures a few photos of Micah with her cell phone. "That's actually so good, Micah. Look," she tells him as she showcases the photo. "Micah, I think one of these might be my new screensaver."

Smiling, he says, "Dang, making me feel special."

For Micah, "modeling has really helped me become who I am and pushed to become someone better," he says.

"It's not a rebellion against my parents — it's coming to terms with myself and feeling what I want to do," he explains.

Micah is the second oldest son of Kim and Barry Plath, who are also parents to to Ethan, 22, Moriah, 18, Lydia, 16, Isaac, 14, Amber, 11, Cassia, 9, and Mercy, 7. (There’s also daughter Hosanna, 21, a violinist who tours full-time with her pianist husband Timothy Nobel. They were married in the spring of 2019 and live in Ohio.)

Last fall, viewers met Kim and Barry, who chose to raise their nine children on a 55-acre farm in a rural part of south Georgia and have largely abstained from technology in the 21st century world — all with the goal of instilling their traditional values and beliefs.

On season 2, which premiered last week, audiences learned that the family has separated into three households, with Micah and Moriah "renting a house two streets up" from Ethan and his wife Olivia, 21.

But while everyone is close by, the Plaths aren't exactly one big happy family.

"During last year, we were allowed to see the kids some, and then last fall, everything just completely changed and we were not allowed to see the kids at all," Olivia explained on the premiere episode. "It was just toxic."

For Ethan, "it really does hurt not being able to see them. That's really hard, and it's very, very frustrating," he shared. "I have a lot of frustration that I am trying to deal with, like, why am I not allowed to see my siblings unsupervised?"

Ultimately, the frustrations led to the couple cutting ties with Kim and Barry. "We needed space as a couple, so we decided that that meant no contact with my parents," said Ethan.