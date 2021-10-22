Welcome to Plathville: Lydia Seeks God's Guidance After Breaking Parents' 'Trust' in Emotional Clip

Lydia Plath turns to a higher power for guidance on Tuesday's episode of TLC's Welcome to Plathville.

After Lydia's parents Kim and Barry Plath discover she has continued reaching out to her "special friend" despite agreeing to cease communication, they summon the teen, who only recently gained access to a cell phone, to have a serious chat. The weight of having disappointed her parents prompts Lydia to reflect and ask for guidance through prayer.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek, Lydia, 17, gets emotional as she takes a walk through nature.

"Whenever I need guidance in life, I turn to the Holy Spirit," she says in a confessional. "Yesterday, my parents found out that I had been texting my friend when I told them that if I did, I would tell them. But I didn't."

"I've broken their trust," she continues. "I'm probably disappointed more with myself than they are."

Welcome to Plathville

Lydia tells the cameras she needs "some time by myself" alongside God. While speaking to God, she says she needs "direction."

Walking through a field, Lydia cries as she says she has been "so selfish." After telling God she's going to "let go" and allow him to take control, she begins to sing.

Welcome to Plathville

"I use music to sing to God, and when I want to just show him my heart," she says in a confessional. "And now, I think I might finally be waking up to what the Holy Spirit's been trying to tell me for months."

"It's coming to the realization of how I've been treating this relationship that makes me question, is this really what I need to be doing?" she continues.

Welcome to Plathville follows the lives of the conservative Plath family, who live in a rural part of south Georgia. Kim and Barry have chosen largely to abstain from technology in the 21st century world — all with the goal of instilling their traditional values and beliefs in their kids.