In an exclusive clip from this week's episode of TLC's Welcome to Plathville, the mother and daughter finally have a serious conversation about the future of their family

Welcome to Plathville: Kim Plath Has a 'Difficult' Talk with Daughter Lydia About Divorce

After weeks of admitting she hasn't yet had the opportunity to have a serious chat with her mom, Lydia Plath is finally sitting down with Kim Plath in this week's episode of TLC's Welcome to Plathville.

In an exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode, Lydia, 18, and Kim, 49, are flipping through old photo albums when they start discussing Kim's recent decision to separate from Barry, 54, after 24 years of marriage.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This is probably the most difficult sit-down conversation that Lydia and I have had," Kim says in an interview. "We've taught her that marriage is forever, and now we're tweaking that a little bit."

After Lydia suggests to her mom that she just takes some time before making any decisions, Kim asks, "So what kind of timeframe are you thinking is reasonable? Another 24 years?"

"I haven't been married 24 years, so I don't have any experience from that," Lydia says. "But I do have experience from the one who designed marriage. And all I know is, from my experiences, just one touch of the Holy Spirit heals all that."

Lydia and Kim Plath on TLC's Welcome to Plathville Credit: TLC

Later, Kim tries to explain to Lydia what her marriage to Barry has been like: "There's just no intimacy. It's lonely. And I've told him that, like, a lot and he doesn't get it. And so, I want to be with someone that values me for me because I'm tired of being neglected. And it's a tough decision for me to make, to stand up for myself and say, 'I'm worth being loved.' But I am.

"I deserve somebody that's going to listen to me and connect with me and care about me and not just ignore me," she concludes.

Lydia and Kim Plath on TLC's Welcome to Plathville Credit: TLC

Lydia responds by again referencing her relationship with God.

"I know I have found that someone," she says, as Kim stares at her. Finally she adds, "Just me and the Father."

"Okay, well that's great, you can be married to Him," Kim says. "So when you get a husband, you have your relationship with the Father, so do you care, when you marry a man, do you care if he loves you? Or are you like, 'No, it's okay, doesn't matter, because I've got the Father.' You want both, right?"

Lydia concedes, "Yep, I do."

"OK, there you go," Kim says. "Both is a good thing."

"[Lydia is] really focused on spiritual love with God, which is great, but human love is, I would say, a lot more complicated," Kim summarizes.

plathville barry and kim Credit: TLc

Season 4 of Welcome to Plathville has been depicting the crumbling of Kim and Barry's marriage. And on June 28, the reality stars officially announced that they would be ending their union.

"After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage," they said in a joint statement to PEOPLE. "While this was not an easy decision, we know it's the best choice for both of us. We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children."

Kim and Barry had 10 children together — Ethan Plath, Hosanna Plath, Micah Plath, Moriah Plath, Lydia Plath, Isaac Plath, Amber Plath, Cassia Plath and Mercy Plath. They also had a son, Joshua, who died at 17 months old.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.