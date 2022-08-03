A celebration for Ethan Plath's birthday brought his warring mother Kim and wife Olivia together in the season 4 finale of TLC's Welcome to Plathville

Welcome to Plathville's Kim and Olivia Plath Exchange Words for the First Time in Years

Pigs might just be flying in Cairo, Georgia.

Olivia Plath and her mother-in-law, Kim Plath, exchanged their first words after years of silence during Tuesday night's season 4 finale of Welcome to Plathville. Though those words were just a simple set of "hi"s, as Kim herself pointed out, "that's huge."

Of course, it was a long road to that "huge," jaw-dropping moment, and the family still needed to deal with the fallout of Olivia's "meltdown" during a memorial for Joshua Plath, a sibling who died in 2008.

In last week's episode of the TLC hit, the entire family was meant to gather on Joshua's birthday, including Kim, who has been separated from husband Barry and hadn't spoken to Olivia or her eldest son Ethan in years. But at the last minute, Olivia broke down and opted not to attend, leaving the rest of the family frustrated with the ongoing drama.

The gathering ultimately led to Ethan, 24, and Kim, 49, meeting up and talking for the first time since he and Olivia had moved to Tampa in season 3. Olivia, 24, did not share the same desire to thaw her feelings for her mother-in-law.

Instead of breaking it down and talking it through, Olivia and Ethan — along with Ethan's siblings Moriah, 19, and Micah, 21 — headed to Jamaica to celebrate Ethan's 24th birthday.

At first, they had a ball (Moriah drank alcohol!), but the incident at the memorial weighed heavily on Micah and Moriah, especially after meeting with a group of Rastafarians, who spoke of peace, love and understanding (and weed, which Ethan admitted he'd tried!)

The next day, Micah reached a breaking point and brought the source of their tension up with Olivia. "What did you think about the peace, love and understanding conversation we had [at the Rastafari village]?" he asked. "Do you see that happening with you and the rest of our family?"

Olivia smartly skirted the question at first, telling Micah she "loves all your siblings and I have a relationship with your dad now that I'm working on, and I'm happy with that."

But Micah wasn't going to let that stand. "What about my mom? Do you ever see that being worked on?"

Olivia was unsure, explaining that she doesn't "want to be pressured into having relationships that aren't good for me." She also vowed to decide "what's good for me ... on my own" and noted "you and Moriah have chosen differently than me and that's okay. And I just want it to be okay for me to choose different as well."

In a confessional, Micah voiced his frustrations further: "I want to understand why Olivia does not like my parents and why it's taking her so long for her to get over whatever hurt her. Because I don't understand that still. And I feel like I was patient and understanding for forever, and I still try to be, but, at this point, it's like you're holding your husband from seeing his parents. You're not talking with him over certain things that he's making progress on. You're just avoiding everything and in my opinion, that's not good."

As Micah, Moriah and Olivia continued their conversation, the subject of an upcoming "river trip" with the family came up, and Moriah made it clear to Olivia that, much like the memorial, the entire family was welcome and would likely attend, including her mom and dad.

"I really would love you to come, but that's your choice," Moriah said, adding, "That doesn't mean I love you any less."

In a confessional, Olivia explained that her relationship with Kim began when she was just 16 years old, and while they once were like "best friends," things took a turn after Olivia married Ethan in 2018.

"I started to realize that I was just being used," Olivia said. "I felt like I was only of value to her if I did what she wanted me to do. I will never forget marrying a 20-year-old man who his mom was using his credit card and buying things for herself and not paying him back."

Olivia continued, "I changed his password for him and she's like, 'Oh, can you send it to me?' And I was like, 'No. That's his password now.' And that was the first time she ever blew up and yelled at me and slammed the door on me when she had me come meet her in town over that."

When Olivia, Ethan, Micah and Moriah returned to Tampa to prepare for the river trip, the conversation continued, this time with Ethan present as well as Olivia's brother, Nathan Meggs.

"When we were in Jamaica and you guys brought up the river trip, I was not in a place to talk about it then, and I pushed you guys away, and I'm sorry," Olivia began, getting emotional. She went on to apologize to Moriah for her behavior at the farm ahead of Joshua's memorial: "I shut you down again, and I was really rude to you, and I'm sorry."

As the conversation turned to the river trip — a tubing excursion in Ichetucknee Springs, Fla. — Micah, Moriah and Ethan all encouraged Olivia to follow her heart, regardless of her decision to attend or not.

"The only way that it'll affect me is that I'll miss you," Moriah promised.

"I feel like I'm sitting at this place where I either 'get over it' and go and see their mom or my relationship with them is not okay," Olivia said in a confessional. "I kind of feel like my back is against the wall."

The next morning, Barry, Kim and five of their children shared how ecstatic they were to spend time together, and Kim spoke about how just a few years prior, she wouldn't have believed such an outing with the family would be possible.

However, it didn't take long for the outing to turn awkward, especially after Olivia and Nathan opted to remain seated at the water's edge when everyone arrived.

"They could hear and see that my parents were there," Ethan said. "It was like, here we go, it's just gonna be another thing."

"If it's this hard for Olivia, why did she come?" Moriah wondered in a confessional.

Eventually Olivia and Nathan got up and found Moriah, who they accused of leaving them out. Moriah was understandably outraged, telling them, "This is f---ing ridiculous. My family is going through a divorce and we are here to be with them."

Afterwards, Moriah spoke to Ethan and they agreed to just have a good time, and if Olivia and Nathan never join the group, that's their choice. After taking a few moments to cool off, Olivia and Nathan finally joined the group.

"I owe it to Ethan, Micah and Moriah to give it a shot," Olivia explained. "And then the other part is knowing that the kids are going through a lot and like, wanting to be present in their lives. This is a way for me to see all the kids and hang out with them."

The youngest Plaths eventually came over to give Olivia hugs, which led to the whole family approaching her. As Olivia handed out gummy worms to the girls, Kim leaned in and said "hi" with a wave. Olivia returned the gesture and said "hi" back.

"I mean I don't have any desire to talk to her but she said hi to me and, especially in front of all the kids, it would be rude to say nothing back so just say hi and move on," Olivia explained.

"I know that this is really hard for Olivia and when I see her sitting there and she like, says hi to mom and the look on her face: she's trying so hard," Moriah said in an interview. "Keep in mind I was so f---ing pissed at her but she has these big sunglasses on that make her look like a cute little bug. She's just sitting there trying so hard and I just couldn't help but be like, 'Awww.' I think I just found a little bit of extra love in my heart for Olivia. I'm proud of her."

"It's amazing," Kim said to the camera. "Olivia's here, I said hi to her and she said hi back. I mean, like, that's huge. That's never happened."

As the family walked towards the water, Moriah approached Olivia and wrapped her arm around her. "I know I was upset at you earlier," she said. "I had my reasons, you had your reasons, but the day's not fun when I'm mad at you, and I want today to be a good day and a happy day. And I'm really really proud of you. You're doing really good."

"I'm really sorry that I added a cloud," Olivia responded. "I'm honestly trying, and I'm going to f--- up, but I'm trying."

"I think Olivia and my mom are kind of similar," Moriah later pondered. "They both need to feel extra loved. They need extra everything. ... Maybe that's why they don't get along so much."

The final moments of the season saw the entire Plath family hitting the water, together, and full of smiles.