Welcome to Plathville: Kim Plath Gets Emotional over 'Priceless' Shopping Trip with Moriah

In an exclusive sneak peek, Moriah Plath and her mom go shopping — along with Moriah's boyfriend Max Kallschmidt's mom, Gay — and everyone gets along!

Time has certainly been a friend to Kim Plath and her relationship with her daughter, Moriah Plath.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of TLC's Welcome to Plathville, Moriah goes shopping for clothes to wear to an upcoming music gig — and brings her mom and her boyfriend Max Kallschmidt's mom Gay along for the ride.

"This is only the second time we've met, Kim and I, but I know she homeschooled. I homeschooled. They outdid us on the number of kids, but we both have large families," Gay says. "There's a lot that we have in common."

The two moms wander through the store, picking out clothes for Moriah, 19, to try on and laughing together.

It's a far cry from Moriah's shopping trip with Kim, 49, in season 1 of the hit reality series. Back then, any suggestions from Kim would result in an automatic "no" from the teen. But on this trip, Moriah was even declaring, "This is actually really cute!" about a pink studded jacket her mom picked out.

"So what do you guys think is the best?" Moriah asks the women as she steps out of the dressing room before realizing the seismic shift herself. "Dang, a lot has changed. I'm asking my mom!"

Welcome to Plathville Credit: TLC

"The last time Moriah and I went shopping together, there was a wall up in our relationship, and she really didn't want to like anything that I picked," Kim says. "It's changed. She actually was wanting my opinion now."

Later, Kim adds, "I picked out some really neat things. And she tried things that she would never have tried before, and she really liked it. Her walls to me have come down. So it's not about fashion. It's that her barrier to hearing anything that I have to say has come down. And that's priceless."

The trip goes so well that Moriah even begins to second-guess her vow to her sister-in-law, Olivia Plath, that she not invite her parents to her performance, since Olivia is in her band.

"As my mom's picking out stuff for me, I'm just kind of realizing that she's [gotten] a lot more accepting of everything that I do," she says. "But I promised Olivia that I would not invite my parents to the gig. Now that I've booked one, I sort of wish things were different."