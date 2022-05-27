In an exclusive sneak peek at next week's episode of TLC's Welcome to Plathville, Barry Plath admits, "Kim has moved out of our bedroom and is sleeping on the couch"

Welcome to Plathville's Kim and Barry Plath Are on the Rocks: 'I'm in a Marriage Twilight Zone'

After 10 children and nearly 25 years of marriage, Welcome to Plathville's Kim and Barry Plath are struggling.

In an exclusive sneak peek at next week's episode of the hit TLC reality series, Barry opens up about his relationship with Kim starting to fracture.

"Kim and I, we've gone through a lot in the past few months, as far as relational things," Barry begins. "We've had conversations here and there and the feedback I'm getting is she isn't happy. There was this whole issue of just taking her for granted, and it was a real big wake-up."

He continues, "Looking back on my relationship, I think I just missed lots of opportunities to show Kim I love her. Like taking time to go out on a date, that was a concept that I couldn't put action to. But, for Kim, that was an issue. In my mind, I'm like I want to make this work, so I'm like, 'Life is full of mistakes, and let's see what we can do second chance-wise.'"

Barry goes on to say he believes that purchasing the dance studio — which Kim is working on opening during this season — was meant to be a step in that direction. But it's clear he thinks that may be backfiring.

"That was a way for me to show that I value her, that I esteem her, that I want her to succeed. And, you know, she did thank me for that, but it didn't turn her heart back to me," he says. "It's given her a place to escape. There's an emptiness. A shift has occurred. Her presence is absence, so I feel it."

Earlier in the season, Kim explained, "A few months ago, I told Barry how much this dance studio means to me and how much I really need this right now. I'm just, I'm rethinking everything."

Reading from a journal entry, she says, "My heart aches for something more."

"We're making an effort to better our relationship but it's not working," Barry says. "Kim has moved out of our bedroom and is sleeping on the couch."

Barry concludes, "There's effort that's got to be taken in any relationship if you want to grow together. It's so strange. I sometimes feel like I'm in a marriage Twilight Zone. In some respects, I'm like feeling left behind. I've always thought marriage would be 'til I die, but in reality, it looks like it could end. Soon."