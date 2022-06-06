In an exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode of TLC's Welcome to Plathville, Kim Plath opens up about the state of her marriage to Barry

Welcome to Plathville's Kim Plath Reveals She and Barry Are Living Apart: 'He Stopped Trying'

Kim Plath isn't just sleeping on the couch anymore — she and husband Barry Plath are living in separate homes.

In an exclusive clip from this week's episode of TLC's Welcome to Plathville, Kim, 49, opens up about her choice to live apart from her family — and the efforts Barry, 54, is making to reconcile.

"Barry and I have decided to live separately for a while," Kim begins. "The easiest way to do that right now is whenever one of our rental properties is vacant, I pack a bag and I go and I stay there."

At the time of the interview, that property was the family farm where she and Barry raised their nine children and where the first season of the hit series was set.

"I never thought it would be like this," she says. "It's just a time of a lot of change right now, and I'm not sure exactly what that's going to look like."

According to Kim, Barry made a concerted effort to improve things between them, but the changes were short-lived.

"Barry tried for a little bit, but at some point I felt like he's not really trying," she says. "As soon as he thought maybe it was working, he stopped trying. And once I realized that, I feel like emotionally, I was just done. I just feel like there's no way it's going to work."

She adds, "It's like he wants me to stay but I don't know that he wants to really change. I don't see any way that that emotional intimacy can really be reconnected."

In last week's episode, Barry opened up about the struggles in his marriage.

"Kim and I, we've gone through a lot in the past few months, as far as relational things," he said. "We've had conversations here and there and the feedback I'm getting is she isn't happy. There was this whole issue of just taking her for granted, and it was a real big wake-up."

He continued, "Looking back on my relationship, I think I just missed lots of opportunities to show Kim I love her. Like taking time to go out on a date, that was a concept that I couldn't put action to. But, for Kim, that was an issue. In my mind, I'm like I want to make this work, so I'm like, 'Life is full of mistakes, and let's see what we can do second chance-wise.'"

Later, he admitted, "There's an emptiness. A shift has occurred. Her presence is absence, so I feel it. ... I sometimes feel like I'm in a marriage Twilight Zone. In some respects, I'm like feeling left behind. I've always thought marriage would be 'til I die, but in reality, it looks like it could end. Soon."