Kim and Barry Plath's separation has been seen on season 4 of TLC's Welcome to Plathville

Welcome to Plathville's Kim and Barry Plath Announce the End of Their 24-Year Marriage

Kim and Barry Plath are officially ending their marriage.

The Welcome to Plathville stars confirmed they're parting ways after 24 years of marriage in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

"After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage," said Kim, 49, and Barry, 54. "While this was not an easy decision, we know it's the best choice for both of us. We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children."

Kim and Barry's marriage has been a storyline on season 4 of Welcome to Plathville — including their decisions to separate and live apart.

"I can't help but feel a little betrayed," Barry said in a preview for Tuesday night's episode. "One thing I thought wouldn't ever be shaken was us. Now it's totally shaken up. It's just really sad. It's a tragedy."

In a confessional, he added, "I look at her and I see a woman who feels trapped. I have bought flowers and bought presents, but I'm still an optimist hoping that she'll change."

plathville barry and kim Credit: TLc

Kim shared her side of the relationship, too. "I just feel like I've been hurt too much," she told Barry.

When the Plathville patriarch asked Kim why she's being "selfish," she added, "Do you want me to stay knowing that I'm not happy?"

Moriah Plath spoke with PEOPLE about her parent's separation in June. "I've known for months before anything actually happened, months before they actually decided to separate," the 19-year-old said. "I knew that they were struggling."

The daughter also opened up about her feelings on her parent's split. "At the end of the day, I just want her and my dad to be happy," she said. "It's really hard because they both want different things, so it's hard watching. I want my dad to be happy, but this is tearing him apart, but my mom's not going to be happy with my dad."

"So it's just — I don't know, people change," she added. "Things fall apart sometimes. You just got to be able to be there for yourself at the end of the day."

Kim and Barry had 10 children together — Moriah, Ethan Plath, 24, Hosanna Plath, Micah Plath, Lydia Plath, Isaac Plath, Amber Plath, Cassia Plath and Mercy Plath. They also had a son, Joshua, who died at 17 months old.