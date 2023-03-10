'Welcome to Plathville' 's Ethan Plath Shares Rare Pics with His Siblings from Recent Family Reunion

The Welcome to Plathville star said it was "so good" to visit his dad and siblings in Georgia after moving to Minnesota

By
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

Published on March 10, 2023 05:16 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpnWlGEu99P/ Ethan Plath Shares Sweet Pics from Family Reunion in Georgia: 'Good Times!'

The gang's mostly back together again!

On Instagram Friday, Ethan Plath shared a carousel of photos from his recent family reunion in his native Georgia.

"Went down to Georgia saw my Dad and siblings. So good to see them," the Welcome to Plathville star, 24, captioned the Instagram post, which featured several pictures of his many siblings. "The little girls aren't so little anymore. 😂 Also picked up a couple cars! Good times!"

Though he was able to spend time with his dad during his visit, Plath also pointed out: "And to clarify the gentleman in the photo is not our dad that's my good friend Philip Palmer. He's a machinist and we've built a couple of engines together."

Ethan Plath/instagram

Some of Ethan's siblings also showed the post some love in its comments section. Responding to the upload, Lydia Plath wrote: "Yes! Come anytime ❤️"

Commenting directly on the final slide, featuring a truck attached to a U-Haul, Micah Plath said: "What a drive that was in a vehicle that hauls like a truck and rides like a van 😭"

Ethan had been residing in Tampa, Florida, with wife Olivia Plath for some time. However, in December, the couple revealed they moved further away to Minnesota.

Ethan Plath/instagram

"If you didn't know Ethan and I moved up to the Minneapolis area a couple of weeks ago," Olivia, 24, said at the time in an Instagram Story. "The past few weeks have been insane moving from Florida, trying to find an apartment, buying a new car, making this apartment look like a home."

The Plath family has experienced some division over the years. At one point in time, Ethan's parents, Barry and Kim Plath, were outspoken against Olivia. Even some of Ethan's siblings have expressed their frustrations with Olivia.

In June 2022, Barry and Kim announced the end of their 24-year marriage. Before that, the pair had been living separately after Kim claimed Barry "stopped trying."

Moriah Plath talks to her parents on 'Welcome to Plathville'
TLC

To prevent further division amongst the family, some of the older Plath siblings released a joint statement amid the ongoing turmoil.

"We as a family have decided to not be divided anymore," their statement began. "There is a lot more to the story than what you all have seen on the show. While we understand that this is a TV show and we are not in control how the show is edited, we are actually a family that is full of love and respect for each other."

Micah, Lydia, Moriah Plath and Isaac Plath noted that they've "come to the realization that unless we speak up this cycle will never end."

