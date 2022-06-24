"Is this a spaceship?" Ethan Plath is very uncomfortable in an exclusive sneak peek at next week's episode of TLC's Welcome to Plathville

It's a pole new world for Ethan Plath!

In a sneak peek at next week's episode of TLC's Welcome to Plathville, Ethan and his wife, Olivia Plath, go to a strip clip to help celebrate Micah Plath's 21st birthday. And, as you might expect from the 24-year-old who grew up the oldest sibling in a large, sheltered family... It. Is. Awkward.

"I don't think I can do this," Ethan says as he and Micah walk toward the entrance.

The 24-year-old finally walks in after Olivia, also 24, promises to hold his hand — a sign that the drama over the car Ethan bought while they were separated may be in their rear view.

"As I walked in the door, it was kind of mesmerizing. Metal ceilings, so the lights dance everywhere, uh, naked ladies," Ethan observes awkwardly. "Sensory overload, for sure."

The group enters a private space in the club where women are pole dancing around them and making small talk with the group. When one asks Ethan for his name, he says, "No name," before everyone else answers for him.

Moments later, he looks around and ponders, "Is this a spaceship? Dang," while Olivia appreciates the ladies for their "body positivity."

"Just think of them as normal human beings," Micah tells his older brother. "They're doing this for a job. They're really good at it."

Reflecting on the evening in an interview afterward, Olivia says Ethan was "like a kid in a candy store," while he admits he felt both "nervous and excited."

"It was a lot to take in. I felt really overwhelmed," he says. "Growing up, my mom was super super super paranoid about mainly us boys seeing any type of body parts from any other woman. If we were walking in the grocery store and there was a lady walking, pushing her cart jiggle jiggle jiggle jiggle with like an inch of a crack [of cleavage] showing, she would say, 'Eyes down! Eyes down!' And all of us would have to look at the floor."

Still, it appeared to be a great birthday for Micah.

"I'm over here, living my best life, enjoying everything that I can, AND it's my f---ing 21st birthday! Definitely a time to go hard," he says," adding, "Literally."

He later continues, "I feel like Ethan's sitting there shaming himself and judging himself for basically the thought of thinking these women are attractive. I'm like, 'They're gorgeous, I'm going to enjoy it.' This is their job, this is what they do, and I feel no shame or judgment in having fun with them."