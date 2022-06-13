"It was really hurtful," Olivia Plath says in an exclusive clip of Tuesday's episode of Welcome to Plathville

Welcome to Plathville: Ethan Finally Tells Olivia He Bought Another Car — and It Doesn't Go Well

When it comes to his marriage to Olivia Plath, Welcome to Plathville's Ethan Plath seems to have dug himself into a hole.

In an exclusive sneak peek from Tuesday's episode, Ethan finally confesses to making a major purchase during the couple's brief separation — and the conversation doesn't exactly go well.

"I bought another old car," he tells Olivia sheepishly. "Well, I actually bought it when we were separated."

"You never thought to tell me?" she asks.

"I took the money I made from all the little stuff that I sold, like lawn mowers and tools and stuff and I bought this," he says.

But, unlike most of his past "old car" purchases, there's a bright side to this one: "It runs though," he says. "It's got like an engine and transmission, so we can probably drive it."

Visibly upset, Olivia doesn't acknowledge the purchase any further and asked, "Can I get back to washing parts?"

"Guess that didn't go over well," Ethan says shortly after. "It's hard to understand where she's coming from. Sometimes I just don't get her. I don't think she gets me either. If coming up here to work on cars is a setback on our marriage, then our marriage isn't much of a marriage."

Later during a confessional, Olivia explains to Ethan why she was so distraught.

"I just think the irony of it, is at a time when you knew you didn't want to prioritize me because you didn't want to work on the relationship and then you escaped to work on cars," she says. "We separated to work on that and during that, you went and bought yet another car and then hid it from me. It was really hurtful."

Last month, Ethan and Olivia — whose marriage woes were documented throughout season 3 of the TLC series— opened up about their decision to film a reality show and how it has affected their relationship.

"I would definitely recommend to anyone being offered a reality show to say no," the 24-year-old told PEOPLE. "If I could go back and do it—"

"What's done is done, and that's just best to do what we can with what we have and make the most of it," he added. "That's kind of where I stand with that right now."

Though Olivia had a different point of view.

"I feel like I wouldn't have learned a lot of the things that I've learned or grown in the ways I've grown if it hadn't been for the show," said the 24-year-old wedding photographer. "I don't think I'd be who I am without it."

Olivia continued, "There's obviously pros and cons to everything. But I guess I see that it's been a lot of good in my life. A lot of really, really hard things, probably a lot of really hard conversations or feelings that wouldn't have come up, that we wouldn't have dealt with, that we wouldn't have gone through if it hadn't been for the pressure of doing it publicly. There's good and bad. And I think I hold space for both of that."

Premiering in November 2019, Welcome to Plathville initially followed Ethan and his close-knit family — his wife, parents Barry and Kim Plath, and eight siblings — living in rural Cairo, Georgia. Ethan and Olivia now live in Tampa, Florida with his 19-year-old sister Moriah Plath.