"Moriah definitely has taken it very hard," Ethan Plath tells PEOPLE of his sister's recent break-up with boyfriend Max Kallshmidt

Welcome to Plathville's Ethan and Olivia Plath Were 'Shocked' by Moriah and Max's Breakup

Relationship troubles for the family members of TLC's Welcome to Plathville are in full swing already on season 4 — and we're only two episodes in!

Moriah Plath has been having a tough time ever since moving to Tampa, Fla. with her brother, Ethan Plath, and his wife, Olivia Plath, after she and her boyfriend of over a year, Max Kallschmidt, abruptly ended their relationship, much to her siblings' surprise.

"I definitely was shocked by the split," Ethan, 23, told PEOPLE.

Olivia, 23, added: "I think when Moriah first got a phone call from Max, we kind of figured out what happened and she told us some pieces of information. It was a shock for everyone."

During the May 17 season premiere Moriah was so devastated that she was unable to leave her room in the house she shares with her brother, sister-in-law and Olivia's brother Nathan Meggs. To lift her spirits, they surprised her with a visit from Micah Plath, 21, for the family's first Thanksgiving.

In Tuesday's episode, Micah confronted Kallschmidt, who gave Moriah a promise ring at the end of the last season, to find out what happened.

"I f—ed up, man, pretty bad," Max began, immediately breaking down into tears. "I have this good buddy of mine that's a good bit older than you and I. We used to work together and we were kind of celebrating his retirement at his place and he invited his lady friend over that I knew he liked. And so I was trying to be his wingman. And so I took things a little too far. I was just flirting with her, and that led her to think that it was okay to try and kiss me, which she did."

Welcome to Plathville. Max Kallschmidt and Micah Plath. TLC Credit: TLC

Micah put his face in his hands as Max continued: "I told Moriah, like, 'Oh, this happened,' and, like an idiot, I said, 'I'm proud of myself for not letting it go too far.' She broke up with me, which is reasonably so."

But that's not all: Ethan also helped his sister financially so she could get her feet back on the ground while Olivia, who Moriah calls her best friend, gave her the space she needed to heal.

"Sometimes that means me taking on her bills for a couple months, but I know she's good for it too," Ethan shared with PEOPLE. "She was going through a tough time."

"That was definitely a pretty rough time around here, trying to figure out how to support her," Olivia added. "What she needed, respecting her space if she wanted that."

According to Ethan and Olivia, time and music has helped heal the aspiring singer's broken heart since the break-up happened at the end of 2021.

"Moriah is in a much better place now," Olivia said. "They just did a lot of work through things and she realized her worth in the situation. She channeled that into music and we supported her there where we could."