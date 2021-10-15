Welcome to Plathville: Olivia Asks Husband Ethan to Stay the Night Together amid Marriage Struggles

Olivia and Ethan Plath have reached a crossroads in their marriage on Welcome to Plathville.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode, the couple has a heart-to-heart about the status of their marriage after spending some time apart.

"Ethan's just been checked out for a really long time, and it kind of felt like maybe he was checking back in. It's almost like a cloudy day and then a ray of sunshine comes through, like, maybe he does want this after all," Olivia, 23, says in a confessional.

Welcome to Plathville: Ethan and Olivia Get a Room as They Attempt to Work on Their Marriage Credit: TLC

The couple sits by a fire outside of a hotel in Tallahassee, Florida, where Olivia previously performed with Ethan's sister Moriah and her band. "There's so many memories we could make, so many places we could go. I would be a fool to turn that down," Ethan, 23, tells his wife.

"I've been really lonely on my own. I shoot weddings and I see all these people in love, and I've been really scared that we wouldn't make it. But I know one thing, and that's that I don't like living on my own," she explains to Ethan, as he responds: "I don't either."

Olivia and Ethan Plath Credit: Olivia Plath/Instagram

After admitting that they've both "missed" each other, the couple decides to stay together for the night.

"Do you want to stay at the hotel tonight? Want to get a room?" she asks, as he nods in approval. "OK, let's get a room."

Ethan later expresses some optimism over their relationship in a confessional. "Tonight at the hotel, it just kind of felt right. It felt like we were kind of close," he says. "If this is something that's an option for her, we're probably not completely cooked. Still a little life left in our relationship."

In a previous episode, Olivia explained that she "left one night after a really intense argument" with Ethan. "I felt like if I didn't do something, then we would literally lose our marriage," she added.

RELATED VIDEO: Welcome to Plathville: Olivia is unsure about her future with husband Ethan

The couple, who celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary this week, previously opened up to PEOPLE about going to couples therapy, after Ethan "found that couples therapy helped me a lot more than personal therapy."

"It's really raw, really gritty, really in the moment of us working through things," Olivia said in August. "But I can say, as hard as this year was, and as much as we do work through on the season, as much as we're still working through, it's been really beneficial for our own personal growth."

"If you have two people that don't get each other and have gotten to the point where they're no longer willing to hear the other person, it takes a third person to be the go-between between the two, so that the other person is heard on both ends," Ethan added. "I felt like that was a big thing the therapist helped us with. At the end of the day, it all boils down to communication."