"I really want to live in a bigger city. ... But I realize married to you that's something you will never be okay with, so Tallahassee is my compromise," Olivia Plath says

Ethan and Olivia Plath are at a crossroads about where they want to live.

The Welcome to Plathville couple have been contemplating a move away from their home in Cairo, Georgia, where Ethan's estranged parents, Kim and Barry Plath, live close by. But while Ethan and Olivia, who will celebrate three years of marriage next month, are open to relocating, they're on different pages about what the next chapter looks like.

"The deal with moving for me is not that I don't want to move because when Olivia and I got married we had, you know, a timeframe of maybe five to 10 years that we would live here and then we would move. So it was an idea and it was like a goal, you could say. But I don't think I could get used to living in Tallahassee," Ethan, 22, says in a confessional in PEOPLE's exclusive clip of the upcoming episode. "I would rather live in a small town or rural area."

While speaking with Olivia in their kitchen, Ethan explains that he wants his "own place," one where he can work on and build things, noting that an apartment wouldn't allow him to do that.

"Ethan's not really keen on moving or traveling a lot right now, but I also grew up in a small town like him and once I started traveling, it really helped to broaden my perspective. And I'm hoping it would do the same thing for him," Olivia, 23, says in her own confessional.

For Olivia, who has her eyes set on Tallahassee, Florida, she wants the experience of living in an apartment for one year.

"I'm only asking for a one-year lease on an apartment so we're not rushing to buying a second home, so we can have some space, figure out where we want to settle down. Like, we're so young Ethan," she tells him, adding that they were "thrown into so much since we got married. And we got married really young."

From Olivia's perspective, just "taking one year to try to figure things out isn't that big of a deal," she tells her husband. "I'm not asking you to move to a city forever."

On the season 2 finale, viewers watched as Ethan established a no-contact rule with his parents and said goodbye to his youngest siblings who still lived at home.

In the time since the contentious episode was filmed, Ethan and Olivia have continued to maintain distance from parents Kim and Barry.

While Ethan recognizes that Olivia wants to be away from living near his folks, he doesn't see why the relocation needs to be to a big city.

"Here's what I don't understand. If this is really about Cairo and getting away from my family and starting over, why does it have to be a big city? Why can't we move to a smaller town on the outside of Tallahassee? We'll be like 30 minutes from work, we'd be even further from Cairo," he says while sitting beside Olivia.

But it's not just being away from her in-laws. "I personally would like to live in a city," Olivia says to him.

"What I feel like is going to be an issue for both of us moving forward, as long as I'm with you, I'm probably not ever going to come back to the environment that I like, which is small town, rural, space to do your own thing," he explains to Olivia. "And not people everywhere."

"I really want to live in a bigger city. I really want to be more stimulated, more people, more ideas," Olivia counters. "But I realize married to you that's something you will never be okay with, so Tallahassee is my compromise."

Ethan then asks whether it's a present compromise or one "in life."

"Because then after a couple years, you're gonna want to push for a bigger city," he tells her, noting that she will "want to explore more and be in an environment that's more open-minded and whatever. I'm not going to be okay with that."

"And you were the one that changed," he adds.