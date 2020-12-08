Welcome to Plathville: Ethan Asks Olivia About 'Buttery Nipples' Jello Shots at the Liquor Store

"It must be something that couples eat right before they have sex," Ethan Plath says about jello shots

Ethan and Olivia Plath are looking forward to spending some quality time together — and letting loose while at it!

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of Welcome to Plathville, courtesy of TLC, the couple visit a liquor store, where they purchase some alcoholic beverages that they plan to enjoy during a relaxing night at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Everything feels so claustrophobic here in Cairo, [Georgia], especially with Ethan's parents living right down the street," says Olivia, 22.

In the current second season, viewers learned that the conservative Plath family had separated into three households, with siblings Micah and Moriah "renting a house two streets up" from Ethan and Olivia, and parents Kim and Barry Plath living "0.3 miles" away from their eldest son and daughter-in-law.

"We both really need some quality time together without worrying about everything else," Olivia says of herself and Ethan. "So tonight we just want to kick back, relax and have a little bit of fun."

At the liquor store, Olivia says she feels like drinking a margarita and a glass of prosecco while Ethan, 22, chooses a case of alcoholic root beer and takes a risk with a bottle of whiskey — something he hasn't ever tried.

Image zoom Olivia and Ethan Plath | Credit: TLC

When Olivia asks, "What if you don't like that?" Ethan tells her: "I imagine after a few drinks, I won't know any better."

But it wasn't just the whiskey that caught his eye!

While walking up to the register, Ethan stumbles upon sex-themed jello shots.

"I got a little bit of whiskey and we go to check out, and I see what I assume to be little jello shots that, they had some crazy names," he tells cameras.

"It says, 'Sex on the Beach,' " he explains to Olivia, "and 'Buttery Nipples.' "

Image zoom Ethan Plath

Having never had jello shots, Ethan wonders how they're meant to be consumed. "Do you put the jello on your nipples and then someone eats it off of the nipple?" he asks as Olivia laughs, "No!"

Though Olivia asks, "Do you want to try one?" Ethan declines. "I think I've got plenty to get me an overhang."

"Hangover," she corrects him.

Despite Ethan deciding not to test out a jello shot, the "conclusion" he "came to is that it must be something that couples eat right before they have sex," he says with a chuckle. "I mean, just the names on them were very suggestive, so that's the only thing I could think of."

For Olivia, "going out with Ethan in public" is always an adventure.

"He's so curious, and he always finds something intriguing or funny," she explains. "That part of it is fun, like to share something with someone that you love and to see them love it for the first time. And then there's a small part of me that's like, 'You've never heard of that? Like, really?' "

Last fall, viewers met Kim and Barry, who chose to raise their nine children on a 55-acre farm in a rural part of south Georgia and have largely abstained from technology in the 21st century world — all with the goal of instilling their traditional values and beliefs. (They are parents to Ethan, Micah, 19, Moriah, 18, Lydia, 16, Isaac, 14, Amber, 11, Cassia, 9, and Mercy, 7. There’s also daughter Hosanna, 21, a violinist who tours full-time with her pianist husband Timothy Nobel. They were married in the spring of 2019 and live in Ohio.)

Image zoom Welcome to Plathville's Plath family | Credit: TLC

"Since last year, a lot has happened in our relationship between me and Olivia and my parents and my siblings. Just the family dynamics," explained Ethan. "Yeah, a lot has happened. It's kind of hard to say," he added with hesitation.

When Ethan asked his wife, "Where do I start?" Olivia shared when things began to shift.

Image zoom Ethan and Olivia Plath | Credit: TLC

"During last year, we were allowed to see the kids some, and then last fall, everything just completely changed and we were not allowed to see the kids at all," she said. "It was just toxic."

For Ethan, "it really does hurt not being able to see them. That's really hard, and it's very, very frustrating," he said. "I have a lot of frustration that I am trying to deal with, like, why am I not allowed to see my siblings unsupervised?"