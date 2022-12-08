'Welcome to Plathville' 's Ethan and Olivia Plath Move from Florida to Minnesota: 'Cat's Out of the Bag'

Olivia Plath is getting ready to bundle up for a cold winter!

On Thursday, the Welcome to Plathville star, 24, announced that she and her husband Ethan Plath had recently moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"Good morning from snowy and sunny Minnesota," she said on her Instagram Story. "I feel like there's not a lot of sunny days in the winter so I'm very happy for the sun this morning but cat's out of the bag — if you didn't know Ethan and I moved up to the Minneapolis area a couple of weeks ago."

"The past few weeks have been insane moving from Florida, trying to find an apartment, buying a new car, making this apartment look like a home," she added.

The reality star went on to explain that she was planning to enjoy the great outdoors despite the cold temperatures.

"I'm not a huge cold weather person so this winter's going to be interesting," she shared. "But I am a big outdoorsy person so I plan to spend my time skiing and snowboarding and making memories with our amazing family up here that we love to pieces."

Olivia also shared several photos of the couple's "golden moments from November" including a snap of a chalk drawing on a driveway which read, "Welcome to MN Ethan and Olivia."

The couple's move to Minnesota comes weeks after they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

In honor of the occasion, Ethan shared several sweet photos of the pair during a trip to Paris on Instagram, writing, "Happy five year anniversary of our first kiss baby girl!❤️"

In her own anniversary post, Olivia shared a photo of her sharing a kiss with her husband with the caption, "Happy 5-year smooch-iversary 💋"

In September, Ethan also shared a romantic snap of him and Olivia as he reflected on the strength of their relationship.

"When high school sweethearts find each other there isn't much that can separate us," Ethan wrote alongside a photo of the pair kissing in a gazebo. "Love you sweetheart."

Olivia replied on the post with a heart emoji and the comment: "I love you baby. You're right - been through a lot, and in the end it's brought us closer. I think I picked a winner."

It's no secret that Ethan's relationship with Olivia hasn't been entirely smooth sailing with the Plath family. Ethan's parents, Barry and Kim Plath, have been outspoken against Olivia — and it's all been seen on screen.

The TLC series shared a glimpse inside their feud during the season 4 finale in August. "I met Kim when I was 16 and she, when I first met her, made me feel important," Olivia said. "She kind of took me under her wing and in many ways kind of made me her new best friend. She was calling, emailing me every day."

"I trusted her more than I did my own mom, and at that point in my life, I really, really needed a mom figure. Because the mom I had was not nurturing, and also being one of 10 kids, it was really easy to feel overlooked and forgotten and I just really needed to feel important to someone."

Somewhere along the way, everything changed. "I think what changed is when I started to realize that I was just being used," Olivia continued. "I felt like I was only of value to her if I did what she wanted me to do."

Olivia recounted changing Ethan's computer password to cut Kim off from allegedly using his credit cards. "It went from like, 'I love you so much' to 'You have the devil in you,' and it just kind of changed overnight, she said.

Ethan and Olivia married in 2018. They spent some time apart and questioned the status of their marriage in 2021, though they reconciled during season 3.