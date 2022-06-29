In the series' mid-season trailer, Ethan and his mom Kim will finally come face to face for the first time since the end of season 3

Welcome to Plathville: Ethan and Kim Plath Reunite for First Time in Dramatic Mid-Season Trailer

There's a lot of twists and turns still to come on this season of Welcome to Plathville!

In the series' new mid-season trailer, viewers will get a sense of all the tough conversations still to be had between the Plath family members.

However, in what may be the most surprising moment of all, fans will finally get to see Ethan meet up with his mom Kim, who he hasn't spoken to since the end of season 3.

In the clip, Barry shares with his estranged wife Kim that he hopes Ethan and his wife Olivia will attend a family gathering honoring their late son Joshua.

As Kim nods in agreement, Ethan, 24, is shown having a conversation with his sister Moriah, who is trying her best to convince him to join their family as they honor Joshua's memory.

"I'm just tired of the drama, and tired of holding onto things that aren't necessary," Moriah says.

"I just don't really trust her yet," Ethan explains of their mother, before acknowledging to the cameras, "The bottom line is I really don't think my mom is sorry."

Ethan moved to Tampa with Olivia, 24, and Moriah, 19, at the end of the show's third season after wanting to live a different lifestyle than his rural and religious upbringing in Cairo, Georgia. The siblings' tumultuous relationship with Barry and Kim was a large part of the season's storyline as Ethan's parents didn't want him moving away.

Despite Moriah's best attempts, Olivia appears to sit the upcoming family affair out as Ethan is shown in the clip getting out of the car solo and walking towards Kim at the cemetery.

"All I could think about were my two hard choices of being alone or facing Kim," Olivia says in a confessional.

"I was kind of braced for impact," Kim adds to cameras of finally seeing Ethan in person.

Kim also appears to be having other difficult discussions in the second half of season 4 after her marriage of over two decades officially comes to an end.

Ahead of Tuesday night's episode, Kim and Barry told PEOPLE exclusively that they had decided to call it quits. "After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage," they said in a statement. "While this was not an easy decision, we know it's the best choice for both of us. We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children."

In the teaser clip, Kim tells Barry, "Once I realized that you were not really loving me for who I am, that's not a marriage I want to save."

Barry then adds, "The relationship is D.O.A. [dead on arrival]"

Later, the couple's daughter, Lydia, argued that her mom should've let their faith lead the way. But Kim, who initiated the split, defended herself by noting how that's not always the case.

"When you marry a man, do you care if he loves you?" Kim asked her 18-year-old daughter, who stared back in confusion.

While there are certainly a number of hardships headed her way, Kim will also experience some fun moments in the second half of the season, like sharing a drink with her newly-minted 21-year-old son, Micah.

"I know God," Kim tells her son at a bar as they hold up their glasses to cheers. "God knows me. Life's short. It's okay to have some fun."

"Cheers to our first drink together!" adds Micah, who also appears to be enjoying himself as he goes on a date with another woman and is captured making out with her on a blanket in the grass.