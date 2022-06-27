In an exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode of TLC's Welcome to Plathville, Barry and Kim Plath have a heart-to-heart about the status of their marriage

Welcome to Plathville's Barry Plath Is 'Really Lonely' as He and Kim Navigate 'Weird' Split

Barry and Kim Plath have come to a crossroads.

In an exclusive clip from this week's episode of TLC's Welcome to Plathville, Kim and Barry, who have been living separately, have a heart-to-heart on the status of their marriage — and whether or not there's any hope of a reconciliation after months of living apart.

"I can't help but feel a little betrayed," says Barry, 54. "One thing I thought wouldn't ever be shaken was us. Now it's totally shaken up. It's just really sad. It's a tragedy."

Speaking to cameras, Barry says: "I look at her and I see a woman who feels trapped. I have bought flowers and bought presents, but I'm still an optimist hoping that she'll change."

Earlier this season, Kim opened up about her choice to live apart from her family after marriage woes began to surface.

"I never thought it would be like this," Kim, 49, said at the time. "It's just a time of a lot of change right now, and I'm not sure exactly what that's going to look like."

During their serious conversation, Barry questioned Kim's intentions while searching for answers of his own.

"I have my days where I feel like a man of sorrows," he says. "I also have questions like, what's running the show behind why you're doing what you're doing? I kind of value, after 24 years you don't just go and throw things away."

"I just feel like I've been hurt too much," says Kim.

"I also see the other side of the coin where there's an opportunity, if you choose, if we seek out help then maybe help could be found and we could learn to speak each other's language," he adds.

"I just feel like it's past that," she responds.

"Why are you being so selfish?" Barry asks.

"Do you want me to stay knowing that I'm not happy?" says Kim.

During a confessional, Kim speaks further of Barry's concerns.

"He's, if anything, saying that it's selfish for me to want to be in a healthy marriage as if I don't have the right to be happy or the right to be in a healthy marriage, as if I don't matter — which is why we are where we are," she says.

"I feel like over the years I've tried to tell you the things that weren't right," she later tells Barry. "You didn't listen."

"Now I'm listening," he responds.

Earlier this season, Barry opened up about why he thinks their relationship took a turn after nearly 25 years of marriage and raising 10 children together.

"Kim and I, we've gone through a lot in the past few months, as far as relational things," Barry said. "We've had conversations here and there and the feedback I'm getting is she isn't happy. There was this whole issue of just taking her for granted, and it was a real big wake-up."

He continued, "Looking back on my relationship, I think I just missed lots of opportunities to show Kim I love her. Like taking time to go out on a date, that was a concept that I couldn't put action to. But, for Kim, that was an issue. In my mind, I'm like I want to make this work, so I'm like, 'Life is full of mistakes, and let's see what we can do second chance-wise.'"